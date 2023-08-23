Starbucks Adds Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini to Fall Menu

On Wednesday, coffee mega-chain Starbucks announced its new fall menu, featuring pumpkin spice galore as always. For the first time, Starbucks will bring the pumpkin spice latte — its most popular seasonal beverage — to its Starbucks Reserve stores in the U.S. In honor of the 20th anniversary of Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte, the three Starbucks Reserve locations will offer an entire menu of pumpkin spice beverages and food — including a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini.

The Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in the U.S. are in New York, Chicago and Seattle.

Other new offerings on the menu include a Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte, Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Maritozzo and Pumpkin Spice Cake.

“This fall Starbucks Reserve is embracing the spirit of innovation and the craft of coffee as we welcome the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte to celebrate its 20th anniversary,” Beatriz Pardo, vice president, Starbucks Reserve, said in a news release.“We’re excited to showcase the artistry of Starbucks Reserve coffee craft with the new beverages and immersive coffee experiences. This season, Starbucks Reserve will be the destination for unforgettable memories that bring us together for moments of connection over coffee and the joy of fall flavors.”

The New York, Chicago and Seattle Starbucks Reserve locations will also host coffee experiences for customers, including “Coffee Lab: A Journey of the Senses” or the “Art of the Espresso Martini.” Those interested can book their sessions here.

Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini is the standard Starbucks Espresso Martini served at Starbucks Reserve locations infused with flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. The drink is topped with pumpkin-spiced whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin-pie spices.

The Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte is Starbucks Reserve espresso combined with whiskey-barrel-aged coffee, pumpkin spice sauce and milk, topped with Starbucks Reserve Whiskey Barrel-Aged whipped cream and a dash of pumpkin-pie spices.

