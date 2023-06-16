Denver Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Downs Fireball at Parade

On Thursday’s 2023 NBA championship parade, the Denver Nuggets gathered with fans from throughout the city to celebrate the team’s first championship in the franchise’s 47-year history.

As is typical at professional sports championship parades, the team let itself have a little fun and enjoy some drinks. It wasn’t just the players, though. Even head coach Michael Malone, regarded as a pretty stoic guy, enjoyed the moment with some Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

In the below footage from the parade, backup center DeAndre Jordan is seen taking a pull from what appeared to be a miniature bottle of Fireball. After the pull, he hands the bottle over to Malone, who takes a swig of his own, appearing to finish (or at least come close to finishing) the small bottle.

“Michael Malone, wow. On fire today,” chimed in an NBA TV broadcaster as Malone chugged the flavored whisky.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone enjoying some light refreshments at the victory parade. pic.twitter.com/uTicn7ChGA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 15, 2023

Malone appeared to be having a blast at the parade, with numerous other clips of him going viral. In one, he caught a miniature booze bottle from the crowd and chugged it before chucking the emptied bottle off of the float:

Michael Malone might be the drunkest person at the Nuggets parade pic.twitter.com/nzOJqCbTq3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 15, 2023

Malone also sprayed some fans with Champagne:

Michael Malone is ruthless 😆🍾 pic.twitter.com/K1QjLwuoJy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 15, 2023

Fireball Miniature Bottles Lawsuit

Earlier this year, Fireball owner Sazerac came under fire for its miniature bottles of the popular cinnamon-flavored whisky. A class-action lawsuit was launched against the company, alleging that the miniature bottles commonly sold in gas stations are misleading.

Fireball sells small bottles of “Fireball Cinnamon” — a malt beverage that is a different yet similarly packaged product to Fireball Cinnamon Whisky – at locations such as gas stations in states where selling liquor in non-liquor stores is illegal.

The Fireball Cinnamon malt beverage does not contain whisky and features an ABV of 16.5% — half of the original Fireball Cinnamon Whisky’s.

In the months since the Fireball lawsuit was alleged, Sazerac was slapped with similar class-action lawsuits for its miniature bottles of Southern Comfort and Parrot Bay.

