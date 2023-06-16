 Denver Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Downs Fireball at Parade
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Flavored

Denver Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Joins DeAndre Jordan in Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Chug at 2023 NBA Championship Parade

David MorrowJun 16th, 2023, 2:42 pm
Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone chugs what appears to be a minature bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. (Photo: NBA TV)

On Thursday’s 2023 NBA championship parade, the Denver Nuggets gathered with fans from throughout the city to celebrate the team’s first championship in the franchise’s 47-year history.

As is typical at professional sports championship parades, the team let itself have a little fun and enjoy some drinks. It wasn’t just the players, though. Even head coach Michael Malone, regarded as a pretty stoic guy, enjoyed the moment with some Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

In the below footage from the parade, backup center DeAndre Jordan is seen taking a pull from what appeared to be a miniature bottle of Fireball. After the pull, he hands the bottle over to Malone, who takes a swig of his own, appearing to finish (or at least come close to finishing) the small bottle.

“Michael Malone, wow. On fire today,” chimed in an NBA TV broadcaster as Malone chugged the flavored whisky.

Malone appeared to be having a blast at the parade, with numerous other clips of him going viral. In one, he caught a miniature booze bottle from the crowd and chugged it before chucking the emptied bottle off of the float:

Malone also sprayed some fans with Champagne:

Fireball Miniature Bottles Lawsuit

Earlier this year, Fireball owner Sazerac came under fire for its miniature bottles of the popular cinnamon-flavored whisky. A class-action lawsuit was launched against the company, alleging that the miniature bottles commonly sold in gas stations are misleading.

Fireball sells small bottles of “Fireball Cinnamon” — a malt beverage that is a different yet similarly packaged product to Fireball Cinnamon Whisky – at locations such as gas stations in states where selling liquor in non-liquor stores is illegal.

The Fireball Cinnamon malt beverage does not contain whisky and features an ABV of 16.5% — half of the original Fireball Cinnamon Whisky’s.

In the months since the Fireball lawsuit was alleged, Sazerac was slapped with similar class-action lawsuits for its miniature bottles of Southern Comfort and Parrot Bay.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: