Fireball Launches Sympathy Cards For 'Footbawl' Season

Fireball may just have unveiled the best possible way to roast your friends this football season. The cinnamon whiskey brand announced in Tuesday’s news release the launch of snarky liquid sympathy cards for what the brand refers to as “Footbawl Season.”

Maybe you love football, maybe you hate it or maybe there’s a team you love to hatewatch — regardless, Fireball has a card for that.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky’s line of drinkable sympathy cards will sell for $2 each, and each card contains a mini shooter of the brand’s signature cinnamon whiskey. According to the brand, the cards were designed for football fans and non-fans who had to tune in and watch the game all weekend. If you spent the weekend draining your bank account due to bad bets for your fantasy football team — even better, Fireball has a card for you.

The liquid sympathy cards will be released Sept. 12 and be available for purchase in select states. Fireball and football fans alike will be able to purchase the cards throughout football season as long as supplies last.

If you need to get a card to someone in a hurry, fear not — Fireball also plans to offer expedited shipping, so you can troll the football fan in your life in a timely fashion.

The Fireball Liquid Sympathy Cards

Outside: “One word to describe your weekend? OUCH”; Inside: “Here’s a burn that actually feels good.”

Outside: “Heard you’re on a bit of a cold streak.”; Inside: “Here’s a little fire to warm you up.”

Outside: “Burning Question: Is it hard for your team to be this bad?”; Inside: “Feel the heat.

Outside: “My deepest condolences.”; Inside: “Your team is terrible. But this isn’t. Cheers.”

This latest release follows hot on the heels of the Fireball Cinnamon Dragnum which launched in mid-August. The Dragnum is a champagne-inspired magnum filled with, well, you guessed it Fireball. Because who needs lame champagne, anyway?

What will Fireball think of next?

