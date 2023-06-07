Fireball Dragon Reserve Launches With a Hand From Rob Riggle

On Wednesday, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky announced the release of its first barrel-aged flavored whisky: Fireball Dragon Reserve.

Dragon Reserve is a special batch Fireball’s classic cinnamon-flavored whisky that was aged in bourbon barrels for an undisclosed number of months. The limited-edition release will be available for purchase beginning 11 a.m. EST June 16 — two days before Father’s Day — for $19.99 per 750-milliliter bottle from www.dragonreserve.fireballwhisky.com.

“With Dragon Reserve, we asked ourselves: what does dad love, and how can we make that even better?” Danny Suich, head dragon tamer and global brand director for Fireball, said in a news release. “We know whiskey drinkers are always looking for the hottest, most exclusive new offering, but most of those products are way too expensive. That’s why we created Dragon Reserve… because the best gifts don’t have to break the bank, but they should break convention and bring the heat!”

Like the original Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Fireball Dragon Reserve is presented at 66 proof. To read our review on Fireball Dragon Reserve, click here.

Rob Riggle x Fireball Dragon Reserve

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle is partnering with Fireball for the launch of Fireball Dragon Reserve.

Fireball has crowned Riggle as the first “honorary master distiller” for the brand.

In his new role, Riggle “helped shape” Dragon Reserve, Fireball said, taking part in product testing and quality control.

“Attention Children 21+: what dad wants for Father’s Day is some peace and quiet so he can enjoy his new favorite whisky, Fireball Dragon Reserve,” Riggle said. “All jokes aside, Fireball has a huge legion of fans who we know are going to love toasting pops on Father’s Day after he’s cut the grass, cleaned his car, or napped through hours of golf on TV (you know, dad stuff). “Or Fireball lovers can buy one for themselves instead – I won’t tell dad, just like you didn’t tell him about that party you threw at the house when he went out of town that one spring break.”

Whisky Raiders first reported on Fireball Dragon Reserve in April.

