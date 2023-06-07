 Fireball Dragon Reserve Launches With a Hand From Rob Riggle
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Flavored

Fireball Dragon Reserve Is Here: Popular Cinnamon Whisky Brand Taps Rob Riggle to Launch 1st Barrel-Aged Product

David MorrowJun 7th, 2023, 8:00 am
Fireball Dragon Reserve

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky has tapped actor and comedian Rob Riggle to launch Fireball Dragon Reserve, the brand’s first barrel-aged release. (Photos: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky)

On Wednesday, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky announced the release of its first barrel-aged flavored whisky: Fireball Dragon Reserve.

Dragon Reserve is a special batch Fireball’s classic cinnamon-flavored whisky that was aged in bourbon barrels for an undisclosed number of months. The limited-edition release will be available for purchase beginning 11 a.m. EST June 16 — two days before Father’s Day — for $19.99 per 750-milliliter bottle from www.dragonreserve.fireballwhisky.com.

“With Dragon Reserve, we asked ourselves: what does dad love, and how can we make that even better?” Danny Suich, head dragon tamer and global brand director for Fireball, said in a news release. “We know whiskey drinkers are always looking for the hottest, most exclusive new offering, but most of those products are way too expensive. That’s why we created Dragon Reserve… because the best gifts don’t have to break the bank, but they should break convention and bring the heat!”

Like the original Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Fireball Dragon Reserve is presented at 66 proof. To read our review on Fireball Dragon Reserve, click here.

Fireball Dragon Reserve

Fireball Dragon Reserve is the first barrel-aged whisky from Fireball.

Rob Riggle x Fireball Dragon Reserve

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle is partnering with Fireball for the launch of Fireball Dragon Reserve.

Fireball has crowned Riggle as the first “honorary master distiller” for the brand.

In his new role, Riggle “helped shape” Dragon Reserve, Fireball said, taking part in product testing and quality control.

“Attention Children 21+: what dad wants for Father’s Day is some peace and quiet so he can enjoy his new favorite whisky, Fireball Dragon Reserve,” Riggle said. “All jokes aside, Fireball has a huge legion of fans who we know are going to love toasting pops on Father’s Day after he’s cut the grass, cleaned his car, or napped through hours of golf on TV (you know, dad stuff).

“Or Fireball lovers can buy one for themselves instead – I won’t tell dad, just like you didn’t tell him about that party you threw at the house when he went out of town that one spring break.”

Whisky Raiders first reported on Fireball Dragon Reserve in April.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: