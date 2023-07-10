Hooters to Launch Hot Honey, Lemon Pepper Flavored Whiskeys

The popular American restaurant chain Hooters has submitted labels to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for two upcoming flavored whiskeys.

Fittingly for the chain known for its chicken wings, the whiskeys will both feature wing sauce-inspired flavors: Lemon Pepper and Hot Honey. The labels describe the former as “delightfully sour, yet perfectly peppery” and the latter as “delightfully sweet, yet surprisingly spicy.”

Per labels submitted to the TTB, both flavored whiskeys will carry 35% ABV and will be made by Next Century Spirits in Zebulon, North Carolina.

“Perhaps Hooters isn’t the first name that comes to mind when one ponders flavored whiskeys,” both submitted labels read. “However, once you twist open the bottle and pour your first glass, however, we promise you’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

If you’re reading this, Hooters: That seems like one too many “howevers.” You may want to ax one.

The labels go on to proclaim that tasting the liquid will “wildly expand your (admit it, already lofty) expectations of what Hooters is capable of. Trust us, it tastes just as good as it looks.”

These flavored whiskeys will join Hooters’ repertoire of spirits releases, which comprises an American whiskey, a cinnamon whiskey, two tequilas, two rums, a gin and a vodka.

Next Century Spirits has produced whiskeys including the Seth MacFarlane-backed Bear Fight; rapper Yelawolf’s Creek Water; and TruthTeller 1839 Bourbon, a whiskey released in partnership with the FOX drama “Monarch,” starring Susan Sarandon.

Hooters Flavored Whiskey Cocktail Recipes

Each label comes with a cocktail recipe built around the flavored whiskey. Here they are:

Hot Honey Hot Toddy

Step 1: Bring 2/3 cup water to a boil in a teapot or saucepan, then pour into your favorite handled mug.

Bring 2/3 cup water to a boil in a teapot or saucepan, then pour into your favorite handled mug. Step 2: Add 1oz shot of flavored whiskey, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and additional honey to taste. Stir until well mixed. Add more honey and lemon (or whiskey) as desired.

Add 1oz shot of flavored whiskey, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and additional honey to taste. Stir until well mixed. Add more honey and lemon (or whiskey) as desired. Step 3: Garnish with a lemon round and add a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra kick. Enjoy!

Hooters ‘Frisky’ Sour

Step 1: Combine flavored whiskey, sour mix and simple syrup in a shaker.

Combine flavored whiskey, sour mix and simple syrup in a shaker. Step 2: Fill shaker with ice, cover and shake vigorously until shaker is very cold, about 20 seconds.

Fill shaker with ice, cover and shake vigorously until shaker is very cold, about 20 seconds. Step 3: Strain cocktail through a Hawthorne strainer or a slotted spoon into an old-fashioned glass filled with ice. Garnish with lemon wheel and a dash of pepper.

