Howler Head Enters Surging Mexican Whiskey Market

Howler Head Bourbon, the official flavored whiskey of the UFC, is headed to Mexico. The launch is slated to take place during UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 on Saturday in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The banana-flavored bourbon is backed by Campari and Catalyst Spirits, and the groups claim it will take the Mexican market by storm.

“Mexico is quickly being recognized as a high-potential whiskey market, particularly when we look at the rapidly growing flavored segment,” Jacopo Borsa, managing Having already established itself as one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in the U.S., flavored or unflavored, we are certain Howler Head will rocket to success in this important local market.”

According to the brand, Howler Head is made from Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey, with a mashbill hosting premium grains. The spirit is distilled and aged in charred American white oak barrels. After the aging process, it is blended with natural banana flavor.

The release will take place during a fight between flyweight champion Alexa Grasso against former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Howler Head will be promoted both during the live broadcast of the fight and through both UFC and the brand’s socials.

Campari also tapped MMA influencer Roberto MTZ to promote Howler Head to his 2 million followers.

According to The Conversation, female MMA fighters have been rising in numbers, which paints a vastly different picture in terms of demographics over two decades ago.

In 2011, UFC President Dana White famously quipped that he would “never” allow a female fighter inside his octagon, according to TMZ.

One year later, Ronda Rousey was signed by a UFC agent as part of an experiment, which set the stage for more female MMA fighters. The number of female MMA fighters has grown, even though progress is yet to be made in terms of amplifying the visibility of female athletes and championing women’s sports.

UFC announced it would be opening a MMA training facility in the heart of Mexico City. The UFC Performance Institute Mexico City will feature experts in the fields of MMA coaching, strength and conditioning, sports science, nutrition and more.

It appears the training center won’t be the only welcome addition in Mexico. Executives at Catalyst Spirits expressed confidence that the flavored bourbon brand would do well in the burgeoning marketplace.

“With its award-winning taste and eye-catching packaging, Howler Head is designed to stand out,” claimed CEO of Catalyst Spirits, Simon Hunt. “It is a perfect fusion between exceptional quality and brand authenticity, and we are sure that it will be exceptionally well received in Mexico.”

