'Fireball Girls' Give Out Mini Bottles of Whiskey At Wedding

Bride Squad Goals: Influencer Swaps Flower Girls for ‘Fireball Girls’ to Dole Out Cinnamon Whisky Shots at Her Wedding

Cynthia MerstenSep 20th, 2023, 5:44 pm

 

Fireball

Influencer Jac Vanek chose to ditch the traditional flower girls in favor of “Fireball Girls” at her wedding. (Photo: Jac Vanek/Instagram)

Jac Vanek, a social media influencer dubbed “the OG Scene Queen,” chose to defy tradition at her wedding by nixing flower girls and implementing “Fireball Girls,” People noted Wednesday

The bride chose to have her friends dance down the aisle to “Fireball” by Pitbull at her wedding in Paris while handing out bottles of the flavored cinnamon whisky brand to guests. She had the festivities recorded on TikTok and captioned the post as follows: “Best decision I ever made.” The video can be viewed from Vanek’s TikTok below:

@jacvanek

Best decision I’ve ever made 😂 #wedding #weddingtiktok #weddingtok #weddingvibes #weddinginspo #flowergirls #weddingplanning #frenchchateau #fireball

♬ original sound – Jac Vanek

Multiple TikTokers expressed approval in the comments section, calling the decision “epic” and claiming they would like to “get remarried,” after witnessing the fun.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky has been rolling out plenty of fun products meant to ignite conversation over the past few months, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this was a trend the brand could get behind.

In August, the brand made an effort to “up the fancy factor,” and released Fireball Dragnum. The Dragnum is a magnum-sized cinnamon-flavored whisky served in a Champagne-style bottle meant to “ignite” festivities. The brand’s gussied-up packaging certainly adds a level of class to Fireball imbibing. Because who needs champagne, anyway?

The brand also released Fireball Liquid Sympathy Cards on Sept. 5, for folks looking to roast their friends this football season. The line of drinkable sympathy cards with a price of $2 each contains mini shooters of cinnamon whisky, complete with pity messages inside meant for roasting your friends when their favorite teams lose.

Whether the Fireball brand will answer the call of many prospective brides-to-be and release wedding-inspired drams remains to be seen, but we’re here for it if they do.

