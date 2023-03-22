 VIDEO: Tasting Stillhouse Peanut Butter S'Mores Whiskey
Skip to main content
right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Flavored

VIDEO: Whiskey Critic Tastes Stillhouse Peanut Butter S’mores Whiskey

David MorrowMar 22nd, 2023, 9:30 am
Peanut Butter S'Mores Whiskey

Peanut Butter S’Mores Whiskey is the latest product from Stillhouse.

Last week, Whiskey Raiders Spirits Critic and Editor in Chief Jay West took a break from his serious whiskey-tasting and tried a flavored whiskey — a category we historically haven’t been huge fans of here at Whiskey Raiders.

Coming from Stillhouse, the brand known for presenting its whiskey in cans instead of bottles, this is a Peanut Butter S’mores Whiskey.

To see Jay’s thoughts about this unusual product (and the equally unusual items that came with it), check out the video.

If you enjoyed the video, be sure to like and subscribe. We appreciate the support.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: