VIDEO: Tasting Stillhouse Peanut Butter S'Mores Whiskey

VIDEO: Whiskey Critic Tastes Stillhouse Peanut Butter S’mores Whiskey
Last week, Whiskey Raiders Spirits Critic and Editor in Chief Jay West took a break from his serious whiskey-tasting and tried a flavored whiskey — a category we historically haven’t been huge fans of here at Whiskey Raiders.
Coming from Stillhouse, the brand known for presenting its whiskey in cans instead of bottles, this is a Peanut Butter S’mores Whiskey.
To see Jay’s thoughts about this unusual product (and the equally unusual items that came with it), check out the video.
If you enjoyed the video, be sure to like and subscribe. We appreciate the support.
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.