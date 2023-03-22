VIDEO: Tasting Stillhouse Peanut Butter S'Mores Whiskey

Last week, Whiskey Raiders Spirits Critic and Editor in Chief Jay West took a break from his serious whiskey-tasting and tried a flavored whiskey — a category we historically haven’t been huge fans of here at Whiskey Raiders.

Coming from Stillhouse, the brand known for presenting its whiskey in cans instead of bottles, this is a Peanut Butter S’mores Whiskey.

To see Jay’s thoughts about this unusual product (and the equally unusual items that came with it), check out the video.

