Cointreau Margarita Challenge Returns, Offers Trip to Paris

Cointreau is still seeking the world’s best margarita recipe, as the triple sec brand’s Cointreau Margarita Challenge is back for a second consecutive year.

Bartenders worldwide are invited to submit their recipe, using locally sourced ingredients. A panel of judges will then go through each entry and select the top 10 finalists, who will compete for the title of Cointreau Margarita Challenge winner 2022. Entries should be submitted at www.cointreau.com/margaritachallenge by Jan. 31.

Each participant will have the chance to take part in a masterclass hosted by Rory Shepherd on Feb. 21. Furthermore, Cointreau will support each finalist by promoting their Margarita.

As part of the Cointreau Margaweek (May 3-7), the finalists will compete in a challenge set by the judges. The winner will be crowned during the Cinco de Mayo festivities on May 5 and will win an “Art of the Mix” experience — a trip to France featuring a “Parisian excursion” plus a visit to Cointreau’s Angers distillery in Saint-Barthélemy-d’Anjou, France.

The judges will be Alfred Cointreau, sixth generation of the Cointreau family; Rory Shepherd, Little Red Door Paris creative director and mixologist; Carole Quinton, Cointreau master distiller; Margarita Mum, influencer and stylist; Kevin Sueiro, Cointreau international brand ambassador; and Miguel Ángel Mora, winner of the first Cointreau Margarita Challenge, from Alquímico, Colombia.

Mora won last year with his recipe “Pajarito” (The Little Bird), which consists of 1 ounce of Cointreau, 1.5 ounces of Tequila silver re-distilled with corn and mango leaf, 0.75 ounces of tangerine lime and one dash of saline solution, garnished with casabe with salt from native corn tortilla ash.

Triple sec, an orange-flavored liqueur, is a key ingredient in most margaritas. Cointreau is the world’s most prominent triple sec brand.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!