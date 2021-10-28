Cutty Sark to Launch Oldest Bottling yet | Whiskey Raiders

Cutty Sark 12 Year Old is the newest addition to Cutty Sark’s range.

French drinks group La Martiniquaise-Bardinet has extended its Cutty Sark portfolio with the launch of a 12-year-old blended whisky. Cutty Sark 12 will be available in duty-free stores in the Middle East from now on and will hit European markets next March. It will retail for $28 on The Whisky Exchange.

Masterfully blended so that it tastes fresher than other whiskies, Cutty Sark doesn’t overpower your taste buds – it’s an enjoyable and easy to drink whisky. That’s how we know you’ll love it.

Sylvia Bernard, international marketing director, La Martiniquaise-Bardinet, said: “We are very excited to be launching the 12-year-old. Cutty Sark 12 has more Sherry notes than the original but still has that smoothness. The brand has huge awareness in a lot of countries. The 12 is our first step to build the foundations to recruit the next generation of Scotch consumers.”

