Hennessy And Nas Collaborate For Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary

On Tuesday, hip-hop’s most namedropped spirit brand, Hennessy, announced a new collaboration with the Grammy-award-winning rap artist Nas. The brand plans to release a limited-edition Hennessy V.S. bottle, designed in partnership with Nas. Other aspects of the partnership include a film narrated by the rapper, a digital mapping event, and a social-driven promotion dubbed the “Rep Yours” campaign.

“It means a lot to me to celebrate this legendary moment in Hip Hop history with Hennessy, a brand that has supported me for over 10 years,” said Nas in a news release. “Hennessy is part of our culture and continues to inspire generations of Hip Hop fans, so I’m really proud to share our new Limited-Edition bottle with the world.”

The “Rep Yours” campaign is an AI-led social experience that will take selfies and transform them into personalized album covers based on iconic hip-hop eras. The purpose of the campaign is meant for fans of the music genre to show what Hip Hop means to them through “immersive digital expression,” according to the brand’s release.

“Hennessy has been an undeniable mainstay in Hip Hop, intricately woven into the fabric of the genre and its global influence for decades,” said Jasmin Allen, senior vice president for Hennessy USA. “We’re proud to honor Hip Hop’s 50th-anniversary with a pioneer of the art and culture – Hip Hop icon, Nas – as we celebrate the debut of our collaborative Limited-Edition Bottle.”

The Cognac producer has also chosen to partner with brand ambassadors in 14 U.S. markets to host celebrations for hip-hop’s birthday on Aug. 11. The brand plans to launch a series of different events in multiple cities to commemorate the inception of a music genre the brand cites as a “vibration of the people” that “means something different to each country, state, city and neighborhood.”

Hennessy also launched celebratory cocktail recipes, including The Big Apple. This tipple was inspired by Nas and is Hennessy’s tribute to the birthplace of hip-hop. The recipe is included below, courtesy of Hennessy, for those who want to raise a glass of their own in celebration of hip-hop’s birthday.

The Big Apple by Hennessy Recipe

Ingredients

1.5 oz Hennessy V.S.

1.5 oz Apple Juice

.5 oz Maple Syrup

.5 oz Lime Juice

1 Cinnamon Stick for garnish.

Directions

Add all liquid to a shaker with ice and shake until chilled.

Pour into a Rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with a cinnamon stick. Makes one cocktail.

