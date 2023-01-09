Hennessy Cognac Store in Paris Airport | Whiskey Raiders

Hennessy Cognac has opened a store at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, thanks to a collaboration between Moët Hennessy, Aéroports de Paris (Group ADP), Ladardère Travel Retail, and Extime Duty-Free.

This is an exciting development for Cognac fans as it marks the first time Hennessy has had its own physical retail presence in one of Europe’s airports. From cognacs to merchandise and accessories, this store promises to offer an exciting shopping experience for travelers.

“Having explored the world for more than 250 years, we are committed to further enriching the travel experience by showcasing French savoir-faire in an environment dedicated entirely to the Hennessy art of Cognac-making that features some of the most celebrated blends ever produced,” Laurent Boillot, president and CEO of Maison Hennessy, said, according to the Moodie Davitt Report.

Located in Terminal 1 inside of multi-brand shop Les Caves Particulières, the boutique boasts a selection of Hennessy bottlings such as XO, VS and VSOP. Also available are various rarer expressions, including Hennessy Paradis, Richard Hennessy and Edition Particulière.

