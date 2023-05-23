Best American Whiskeys to Try if You're Burnt out on Bourbon

Bourbon is America’s native spirit, and who doesn’t love the stuff? A great bourbon delivers a sublime balance of oak from the barrel and the sweet notes from distilled corn. Whether you’d like to taste something similarly sweet to bourbon or try something spicier, like rye, these bottles are excellent alternatives to try beyond bourbon.

American whiskey has become a booming industry, and there are many outstanding varieties to explore. From grain whisky to rye to malt whiskeys and beyond, all of them carry unique tastes and flavors that make for an enjoyable exploration with each sip.

Read on to discover some look amazing American whiskeys out there beyond the category of bourbon.

Old Elk Wheat Whiskey

Crafted by master distiller Greg Metze, Old Elk Wheat Whiskey is a unique whiskey distilled in Indiana and bottled in Colorado. With six years of aging and an ABV of 50%, this straight wheat whiskey offers a moderate mouthfeel with no heat, and flavors such as sweet cream, caramel corn, toffee and oak.

If you like the sweetness of bourbon but want something even softer and sweeter, wheat whiskey is a category you need to check out.

The presence of oak helps to balance out the sweetness derived from the wheat. Comparable to other contenders on the market, Old Elk Wheat Whiskey stands out due to its ABV of 50%, making it a great alternative to those seeking out a popular Buffalo Trace wheater: Weller.

Old Elk can be easily found online for around $65.

New Riff Balboa Rye

New Riff Balboa Rye is a specialty whiskey produced with a mashbill of 95% balboa rye and 5% malted rye, bottled at barrel proof with no added filtering.

The aroma of toffee and caramel gives way to a silky texture on the palate, making for a hearty mouthfeel. Expect intense rye spice on the back palette that is just slightly hot.

New Riff Distilling Balboa Bottled-In-Bond Rye Whiskey is a 4-year-old rye whiskey that comes with a very solid proof of 100 and an even impressive price point of $70.

Bernheim Barrel Proof Wheat Whiskey A223

Bernheim Barrel Proof Batch A223 is a blend of 7- to 9-year-old wheat whiskey (51%-wheat mashbill) bottled at barrel proof with an ABV of 59.4%.

Rich on the palate and layered with honey, butterscotch, oak and caramel candy flavors, each sip finishes with subtle notes of pepper, clove and cinnamon for a truly unique and enjoyable drinking experience.

This bottle can be picked up online or in stores for around $80.

Wild Turkey Rye 101

Wild Turkey 101 Rye is a rye features a mashbill of 51% rye, 37% corn and 12% malted barley.

On the palate, this medium-bodied whiskey offers notes of clove, pepper, sourdough and brown sugar, all balanced perfectly with an ABV of 50.5%. Whether you are an experienced drinker or just getting started, this bottle is sure to impress. With a price point of $30 or under, this is one of the best value whiskeys on the market.

Stellum Fibonacci Rye

Stellum Black: Fibonacci Blend #1 Rye is a cask strength rye release crafted from a blend of six different rye blends, distilled at undisclosed Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky distilleries.

With an ABV of 57.56%, this whiskey delivers rich and intense notes of herbal, dill-forward rye spice that is complemented by lavender, fresh bread, baking spice, honey and other inviting flavors.

Stellum Black can be easily found online at a retail price of $95.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!