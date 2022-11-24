30 Whiskey Gift Ideas (That Aren't Whiskey)| Whiskey Raiders

Looking for an awesome whiskey gift for someone can be daunting. For starters, whiskey drinkers can be a picky bunch, and you don’t want to get them the wrong bottle if you’re not sure what they like. Thankfully, we found 20+ gift ideas to help out those of us who love the people who love whiskey.

Bourbon Nosing Kit

This nosing kit from Vintage Gentleman will make for an entertaining gift for any bourbon enthusiast. This is for someone who wants to learn how to taste bourbon like a pro. There are many different nosing kits out there, but they tend to get expensive. This kit is available for less than $100.

The directions from the website include the following:

How it works:

– Pour some bourbon in a glass and swirl it around gently.

– Nose (smell) one of the elements, then nose your bourbon.

– Take a small sip and “chew” the bourbon around in your mouth for 5-10 seconds before swallowing.

– Nose the element and the bourbon again. The aromas present should be more amplified now.

– Take note of what aromas you find in the bourbon you’re nosing. If it smells sweet, can you get more specific? Maybe it’s more like vanilla, honey, or brown sugar. If it’s spicy, is it a cinnamon spice or black pepper spice?

– Repeat the process with each element to see what other nuances you can find in your glass

The Bourbon Nosing Kit can be purchased on the Vintage Gentleman website.

Pipette

Pipettes are an excellent gift for any whiskey lover who likes to add water to their dram but also loves control. Whiskey drinkers use pipettes to add a drop or two of water to a neat pour and some cocktails to dilute the whiskey, making it a bit smoother to drink and allowing other flavors to come forward.

The beauty of the pipette is that whiskey drinkers use it to add an exact amount of water to their whiskey instead of eyeballing the amount they pour in from the kitchen sink.

This elegant EISCH Whiskey Pipette, refined with real gold, is available from Amazon for $54.90.

Glassware

Glassware is classic when it comes to gifting. Unless the person you buy the gift for is really particular, it’s hard to go wrong with a beautiful set of glasses.

A Glencairn is a great option for someone who loves to experience all the flavors when tasting whiskey. The Glencairn was designed to funnel the whiskey’s aroma and allow the flavor to settle, making it a great gift to allow someone to enjoy their dram. If the whiskey fan in your life doesn’t already have a Glencairn, they need one.

If the Glencairn is not your thing, ornate rocks glasses are always a good option. Our favorites are the Rolf Glass Bleecker Street On The Rocks from ReserveBar.

Decanters

Decanters are not necessary for whiskey and don’t add to the drink when it comes to flavor or aging. However, they are a beautiful way to display whiskey. The Rolf Glass Bourbon Street Decanter is our favorite design, plus, it goes with the Rolf whiskey glasses above.

Whiskey Home Decor

There are many options for whiskey home decor, from novelty to usefulness, especially for someone with a home bar.

Jameson Whiskey Table-Top Tree

The iconic Jameson Tree is being sold for the first time this year, and if you haven’t heard of it before, your Irish Whiskey-drinking friend probably has. These trees are made with 19 of the brand’s signature green bottles. Each Jameson tree allows for the bottles to slide into the pre-lit stand.

The best part? Each tree also comes with a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel and is available for preorder here.

Redbreast 12 Birdfeeder Bottle

This year, Redbreast created a unique gift for fans of both their whiskey and birds — a whiskey bottle encased in a bird feeder. This is the third year the brand has offered this gift option, which helps a good cause.

Redbreast has collaborated with BirdLife International. “With more than 13% of 11,000 different species threatened each year, the joint mission between BirdLife International and Redbreast aims to drive awareness to help keep our garden friends around for generations to come,” the brand said in a news release.

The birdfeeder and bottle are sold together and can be purchased from the Redbreast website.

Wall Art

There are plenty of options for whiskey art, particularly items that can be hung on the wall. One cool item is a key holder made from a whiskey barrel stave, which adds a rustic touch to their entryway. Order a Whiskey Barrel Stave Key Hanger ($22.50) from SkullCreekDesigns on Etsy.



This Bourbon Distillery Map Wooden Sign ($89) is a a cool addition to any home bar. Bonus points for it looking like the top of a barrel.

If you want to be super cool, getting someone this Bourbon Dispenser (starting at $125) is the way to achieve that. Why take someone to the bar when you can bring it to them? Bonus points if you get them the whiskey to go in it.

Cocktail Kits

Cocktail kits are trendy and easy to find, so customizing them to someone’s taste is no problem. If you’re not sure what kind of cocktails someone likes, MyWonderhaus Personalized Cocktail Kit brings all the tools to help someone build their bar so they can make cocktails of their choice.

If you’re shopping for a scotch lover, the Aberfeldy 12-Year-Old Herbed Honey Smash Cocktail Kit ($45) is a great gift. Per ReserveBar, the kit includes the following:

1 bottle of ABERFELDY 12 Single Malt Scotch Whisky

1 jar of Miami’s The Native Guy Honey

2 gold-banded rocks glasses

2 seed coasters

Basil seeds to grow your garnish

Herbed Honey Smash recipe card

Bitters

Along the same lines as a cocktail kit, bitters are essential for making cocktails. Bitters are small bottles of spirits infused with herbs and spices, and there are tons of different bitters to choose from. The Cocktail Bitters Complete Set ($79.99) from Vintage Gentleman is a set of five flavors of bitters that could go in a variety of cocktails and are very complementary to whiskey.

Whiskey Game

The Whiskey Game ($37) from Uncommon Goods lets players test their whiskey knowledge in a trivia board game. This game allows 2-6 players to make their way around the board and the first to collect six cards wins — no drinking required.

Books About Whiskey

From cocktail recipes to history, books are a great option for a gift.

The World Whiskey Leather Book from Pottery Barn ($129) is the ultimate guide to whiskey for both expert and novice whiskey drinkers. Pottery Barn says: “This book talks aroma, tasting notes, production and even a map to plan a tasting trip around the world.”

While this isn’t a book as much as a deck of cards, this Cocktail Card Deck From CocktailCards ($34.99) will give your recipient the recipes for 100 different cocktails.

Whiskey-Infused Food

It’s no secret that whiskey goes great with food. Getting whiskey-infused or inspired food can be a great gift if you’ve got a foodie who also loves whiskey. Traeger x WhistlePig Whiskey Dust Rub ($10.99) brings maple and bourbon flavors that can be added to any backyard barbecue.

Pappy Van Winkle offers a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Pepper Sauce ($15). This can be added to anything you would put hot sauce on, from eggs to a bloody mary.

For something different, these Virginia Malt Whisky Truffles ($28) from Gearharts are a dark chocolate lover’s dream. These truffles won “Best New Product” at the 2016 Virginia Food and Beverage Expo and are “hand rolled with aromatic Valrhona cocoa.”

A Cocktail Smoker

Cocktail smokers have become all the rage among home mixologists. They can be on the pricier side, but some can be found for under $100, such as the Cocktail Smoker Starter Bundle by Smokeshow. Typically, a cocktail smoker works by placing the cocktail in a box or under a dome, lighting a wood chip on fire inside and allowing the smoke to infuse the drink.

William Sonoma’s Smoking Box retails for close to $300 but displays the smoky cocktail beautifully, making it a fun tool at any party or home bar.

Whiskey Themed Clothing

Clothes are always a fun gift idea, especially a pair of printed whiskey socks for a stocking stuffer or the ugly Christmas sweater Bushmills created in collaboration with the hit Netflix show “Peaky Blinders.”

The best part about clothes? You don’t need to know the recipient’s favorite dram to hit a home run with this gift idea, like gifting someone a funny mug.

