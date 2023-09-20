Playboy Launches 'Play Hard' Vodka Seltzer Lineup

Playboy — you may have heard of it — announced the launch of a line of vodka seltzers named PLAY HARD as part of the newest offering in the lifestyle brand’s spirits portfolio in Wednesday’s news release. The low-calorie offerings have packaging that features artwork from Andy Warhol.

The PLAY HARD seltzers are the Playboy brand’s first offerings within the ready-to-drink category, and the brand chose to use gluten-free vodka, sparkling water and “natural flavors” in the drinks.

“Playboy Spirits welcomes a new generation as we unveil the next chapter in hard seltzers with PLAY HARD — designed for those who seek great flavor, premium quality and style,” CEO of Playboy Spirits and SIP Marc Bushala said in a news release. “PLAY HARD seltzers captures Playboy’s legacy as a bon vivant lifestyle brand and modern spirit, inviting everyone to express themselves, live boldly and enjoy themselves”

The 12-ounce slim cans each contain 3 grams of carbs, 110 calories and a 4.5% ABV percentage.

The first lineup includes flavors of Mango Dragon Fruit, Grapefruit Yuzu, Pineapple Passion Fruit and Apple Prickly Pear.

The vodka seltzer RTDs will be available in select retailers in Miami and Orlando starting in September, with the potential to enter other markets throughout 2024.

Playboy chose to tap into inspiration from some of the subversive pop artists of the 20th century, and Warhol seemed like the ideal fit.

“The launch of PLAY HARD is a beautiful intersection of art, culture and content,” Global Brand Director of PLAY HARD Devon Belter said in the release. “Incorporating Andy Warhol’s artwork into the PLAY HARD packaging not only pays homage to a cultural icon, but also confirms Playboy’s legacy of artistic depth, historical significance and contemporary relevance.”

Playboy launched its first bourbon release, Rare Hare 1953, in June 2022. The premium spirit bottled at 111 proof hosted a hefty $589 price tag.

Rare Hare released “Lucky Bastard,” a $600 whiskey aged in Pineau des Charentes casks in July, which we reviewed here.

Though the PLAY HARD seltzer price points have yet to be released, they may be more Millennial and Gen Z-friendly as the brand claimed the release is an attempt to connect with fashion-forward members of both generations.

Yet the competition in the hard seltzer category is stiff.

Millennials and Gen Z have had a multi-year spanning love affair with hard seltzers, according to Yahoo Finance. The younger generations have shifted away from beer for “health reasons,” in preference for these lower calorie bevvies.

In 2019, hard seltzer sales grew by 164% over July. The brand of choice appeared to be White Claw, with 52% of both generations gravitating to that brand. Smirnoff Spiked Seltzer came in at a close second at 47%, and Truly was the third choice at 32%.

Yet the Playboy spirits brand expressed enthusiasm for entering the vodka seltzer RTD space. Bushala concluded with the following statement:

“PLAY HARD celebrates self-expression and a nod to those who like to play hard and have fun.”

