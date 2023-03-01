Top Whiskeys Released in February 2023 | Whiskey Raiders

Monthly Roundup: Top Whiskeys Released in February 2023
February 2023 was an exciting month for whiskey releases, with prominent brands and smaller, craft producers alike debuting new expressions. In the latest installment of our monthly roundup, we’re here to get you up to date on all of the top whiskeys released last month that you need to know about.
Top Whiskey Releases of February 2023
‘Like Nothing Else on the Market’: New Scotch Whisky Brand Expects to ‘Disrupt the Whisky Category’ With Debut Release
Sovereign Brands announced the launch of THE DEACON scotch whisky, released in collaboration with French spirits giant Pernod Ricard.
Bottled at 40% ABV in an unusual copper receptacle, THE DEACON is a blended scotch whisky including whisky stocks from Islay and Speyside. It will have a suggested retail price of $39.99.
Sovereign Brands said in a news release that THE DEACON, the company’s first whisky release, “is set to disrupt the whisky category,” a bold claim.
Scotch Brand Buchanan’s Debuts 1st Flavored Spirit: Pineapple Whisky
Scotch whisky brand Buchanan’s announced the first flavored spirit in its portfolio: Buchanan’s Pineapple.
Buchanan’s Pineapple is a mix of Buchanan’s blended scotch whisky, pineapple, citrus and other natural flavors.
Containing 35% ABV, Buchanan’s Pineapple is a permanent addition to the Buchanan’s portfolio and is now available for purchase online and in retail stores across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $29.99.
Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Releases Apple-Flavored Whiskey, the Brand’s 1st New Product Since Launch
Proper No. Twelve, the Irish whiskey brand co-founded by famous MMA fighter Conor McGregor, is expanding beyond its standard Irish whiskey expression for the first time.
On Tuesday, the brand announced the launch of Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple, a flavored whiskey containing 35% ABV.
Available now nationwide in 50-milliliter, 750-milliliter and 1-liter bottles, Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple takes standard Proper No. Twelve and blends it with apple flavoring.
The World’s Highest Distillery Launches Latest Edition of ‘Sexy Motor Oil’ Beer Barrel Aged Bourbon
Breckenridge, Colorado-based Breckenridge Distillery, the world’s highest distillery, announced the latest release of Sexy Motor Oil. This is the third edition of the bourbon aged in beer barrels sourced from Breck’s neighboring Breckenridge Brewery.
Bottled at 109.5 proof, Sexy Motor Oil was finished in the beer barrels for 10-13 months.
The limited-edition whiskey was available at Breckenridge Distillery and the Breckenridge Distillery Tasting Room for a suggested retail price of $200.
‘We Know This Is a Product Consumers Want’: Heaven Hill Releases Barrel Proof Version of Beloved Bernheim Wheat Whiskey
Heaven Hill unveiled a whiskey sure to excite whiskey enthusiasts aplenty: the first national Barrel Proof expression of Bernheim Original Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey.
“The launch of the Barrel Proof expression of Bernheim Wheat Whiskey is a very exciting one for Heaven Hill,” Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll said in a news release. “We know this is a product consumers want, and we think this batch has the smoothness they’ll recognize from the Bernheim Original, but with an even greater depth of flavor.”
Bernheim Barrel Proof will be a nationally allocated product that will be released twice a year in batches. Each batch will be assigned its own batch number and will vary in proof. The whiskey is expected to roll out to stores by the end of February for a suggested retail price of $64.99.
The first edition, batch A223, is bottled at 118.8 proof. The “A” in the batch number stands for the first release of the year, while the 223 represents February 2023.
Pinhook Bourbon Partners With Brooklyn Brewing Brewmaster to Launch 2nd Whiskey in Collaboration Series
Pinhook Bourbon announced the second release in its Collaboration Series.
Pinhook Bourbon Collaboration Series Edition #2 is a bourbon created by Pinhook master blender Sean Josephs and Brooklyn Brewing brewmaster Garrett Oliver.
Distilled at Austin, Texas distillery Still Austin, Pinhook Bourbon Collaboration Series Edition #2 is a high-rye bourbon aged for four years in Texas. A limited release, only 3,500 bottles will be available.
Woodford Reserve Nods to the Olden Days of Whiskey-Making With its Latest Master’s Collection Bourbon, ‘Historic Barrel Entry’
Kentucky whiskey distillery Woodford Reserve announced its winter 2022 Master’s Collection release: Historic Barrel Entry Bourbon.
For this release, Woodford Reserve says its master distiller emeritus, Chris Morris, “called upon the rich history of Kentucky Bourbon and their own interests for inspiration.”
The latest release in Woodford Reserve’s Master’s Collection is named Historic Barrel Entry due to the fact that the whiskey entered the barrel at 100 proof. In the modern day, whiskey usually enters the barrel at around 125 proof, but in the 19th century, the standard was 100 to 103 proof. Woodford Reserve is nodding to the olden days with this release.
Barrell Bourbon Batch 34 Arrives, Blending Whiskeys Aged 6-15 Years From 3 States
American whiskey blender and bottler Barrell Craft Spirits announced the release of Barrell Bourbon Batch 34, a blend of bourbon whiskeys distilled in Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana and ranging from 6 to 15 year of age.
Barrell started with high-corn 8-year-old barrels as the base of this release, then added high-rye barrels and finished by mixing in 10- and 15-year-old barrels.
Bottled at 114.62 proof, Barrell Bourbon Batch 34 sells for a suggested retail price of $90.
This Texas Distillery Is Using its Latest Bourbon Collection to Experiment With the Effects of Weather on Aging Whiskey
Texas whiskey brand Milam and Greene announced the Wildlife Collection, a limited-edition series of cask-strength, single-barrel whiskeys. Milam and Greene says its Wildlife Collection pays homage to the wildlife that thrives in Texas’ extreme weather.
“We are continuously experimenting to determine how Texas weather affects aging whiskey – whether it was distilled in Texas or elsewhere – and the results are quite extraordinary so far,” Milam and Greene Whiskey CEO and master blender Heather Greene said in a news release.
The first release of the collection is the Scorpion Single Barrel, which was made available for $99.99 online and sold out so quickly that Milam & Greene’s CEO wasn’t able to get her hands on a bottle.
After Skipping 2022 Release, Michter’s Announces Return of 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon
On Tuesday, Louisville, Kentucky-based Michter’s Distillery announced that its single-barrel 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will return in March for the first time since 2021.
“I thought that the 10 Year Bourbon we are now releasing was drinking beautifully last year, but our Master Distiller Dan McKee and our Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson told me that with one more year of maturation it would be extraordinary,” Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco said in a news release. “At Michter’s the goal we strive for is to produce the greatest American whiskey. We’re grateful for all the understanding and patience that our loyal Michter’s fans have shown in waiting an additional year for the release of our 10 Year Bourbon.”
Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon will retail for a suggested price of $185 per 750-milliliter bottle in the U.S.
The single-barrel whiskey is bottled at 94.4 proof.
Independent Whiskey Bottler Lost Lantern’s Spring 2023 Collection Highlighted By its Oldest Rye to Date, 1st Releases From Acclaimed Washington Distillery
independent American whiskey bottler Lost Lantern announced its latest single-cask collection, composed of four whiskeys — two American single malts, one bourbon and one rye — from three distilleries.
Three of the whiskeys are 7 years old, while the fourth has been aged eight years.
The World’s Oldest Licensed Whiskey Distillery Just Released its Oldest Whiskey Yet — and It’s Only Available at This Airport
Irish whiskey producer Bushmills, the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, has unveiled its oldest whiskey to date.
The 33-year-old Irish whiskey is the 10th and final release from Bushmills’ Causeway Collection. It will be sold exclusively in shops across all terminals of London’s Heathrow Airport, including its World of Whiskies shops, beginning March 1, at a suggested retail price of £1,245 ($1,504).
Only 690 bottles of the 106.6-proof Irish single malt will be available.
‘Exceptionally Rare’: 225-Year-Old Scotch Brand Releases Its Oldest Whisky to Date, Priced at Almost $50,000 Per Bottle
Scotch whisky producer Highland Park has unveiled its oldest whisky to date, a 54-year-old single-malt scotch.
In a nod to the brand’s 225-year legacy, only 225 bottles of the expression were created. Priced £39,000 ($46,800) per bottle, this whisky will be exclusive to the United Kingdom and only available from Berry Bros. & Rudd and The Whisky Shop.
