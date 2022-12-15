Tainted Bootleg Liquor Kills More Than 30 | Whiskey Raiders

At least 31 people died and 20 others were hospitalized in serious condition after allegedly drinking tainted liquor sold without authorization in eastern India, according to CBS News. The deaths occurred Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sick were brought to a hospital by their families and died there, Dr. S.D. Sinha, the hospital chief, said, according to CBS.

Police officer Santosh Kumar said several of the 20 hospitalized lost their eyesight, per CBS.

Those killed were from three villages in Saran district of the state of Bihar, where it has been illegal to make, sell or drink liquor since 2016, when women’s groups campaigned against poor workers spending their incomes on booze.

The purchases and consumption of illegal, often dangerous, bootleg liquor are increased greatly by the fact that buying liquor legally isn’t an option.

Opposition parties, including the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, gathered Thursday outside the state legislature building to protest the liquor ban and ask for monetary compensation for the families of those killed, per CBS.

Sushil Modi, the state BJP leader, said more than 1,000 people have died after drinking tainted liquor since the ban began.

Nitish Kumar, the state’s top elected official belonging to the Janata Dal party, responded by saying the ban “not my personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state.”

In July, 21 died after drinking spiked booze in Gujarat, India.

