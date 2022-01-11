Police Use Drones to Bust 9 Illegal Liquor Dens, Arrest 44

A police operation in the Amreli district of the Saurashtra region in India busted nine illegal liquor manufacturing dens and arrested 44 accused in a single day, according to the Indian Express. Police seized 124 liters of country liquor, 182 liters of counterfeit chemicals and other equipment in operation “Special Bhatti.”

The operation was carried out using a drone equipped with a high-definition camera for surveillance to bust the dens and arrest the accused.

“Usually, those involved in manufacturing country liquor do it on the river banks or near any water source. They also make sure that these dens are near any garbage disposal spot outside the villages to hide the stench from the country liquor,” Amreli superintendent of police Nirlipt Rai said, according to the Indian Express. “Conventional methods to bust such dens are difficult as first we have to cordon off the villages and then begin the search operation. With drone surveillance, we focused on the river banks of three talukas — Savarkundla, Jaffrabad and Amreli.”

After the successful operation, Rai said that the police will begin using the drones more, in other police operations, and for weekly inspections of the riverbanks in Amreli, as well as for taking action against illegal sand mining.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!