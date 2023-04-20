Bushmills Opens Causeway Distillery on 415th Anniversary

Bushmills, the oldest licensed distillery in the world, has opened a new £37 million ($46 million) facility on the north coast of Ireland: the Causeway Distillery, named for the Giant’s Causeway, a nearby landmark.

The facility opened Wednesday, the 415th anniversary of the day Bushmills received its license.

“This is a proud day for Bushmills and a major milestone since its acquisition by PROXIMO in 2015,” Gordon Dron, Managing Director EMEA APAC, Proximo Spirits, said, according to the Irish News. “Consistent with global premiumisation, we are witnessing high double-digit growth of our unique Bushmills Irish single malts in all key segments and across a number of exciting new markets. “The Causeway Distillery will enable us to meet the demand of new single malt consumers and seize this fast-growing value opportunity worldwide in the next decade and beyond.”

The 39,000-square-foot building uses thermal technology to reduce energy usage by 30% and distilling innovations to elevate material consumption efficiency by up to 10%, per the Irish News.

“We are obsessed with exceptional whiskeys – the ingredients, the processes, the wood, the ageing,” Bushmills Master Distiller Colum Egan said. “Our second distillery represents a great step forward in ensuring generations to come will enjoy our renowned signature triple-distilled single malts alongside the innovations of the future.”

To celebrate the opening of Causeway Distillery, Bushmills introduced new 25-year-old and 30-year-old single malts. The 30-year bottling will sell for a suggested retail price of £1,990 ($2,476).

“Today, as we look to the future, it is fitting to release these two rare expressions. They are a testament to our passion for aged single malt,” Bushmills Master Blender Alex Thomas said. “Maturing patiently and cared for by a generation of skilled craftspeople, these refined whiskeys have spent a lifetime in hand-selected oak casks and are now ready to take their place as true legends of Irish single malt.”

Bushmills is owned by Proximo Spirits, which owns many prominent spirits brands, including Great Jones, Proper No. Twelve, Stranahan’s, TINCUP, Pendleton, Jose Cuervo, 1800 Tequila and Kraken Rum.

