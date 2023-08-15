Bushmills and PGA Golfer Joel Dahmen Want to Buy You a Drink

Bushmills has put American pro golfer Joel Dahmen to work this year during the PGA TOUR. The fan-favorite will be working as the Irish whiskey brand’s official “whiskey caddie,” according to a news release issued by Bushmills on Tuesday.

As the official whiskey of the PGA TOUR since April, Bushmills will be poured at various PGA Tour stops throughout the U.S. The first Tour stop will be the BMW Championship on Aug. 17. The bucket-hat-loving champion golfer will follow in the footsteps of golf legends like Arnold Palmer and John Daly in making his very own bespoke cocktail, “Joel’s Juicy Lie.”

The signature cocktail is served with Bushmill’s 10 Year Old Single Malt Whiskey, grapefruit soda, a pineapple twist and a miniature bucket hat garnish.

As Bushmill’s official whiskey caddie, Joel will be buying everyone at the golf tournaments a round. Guests in attendance can purchase Bushmills at the bar, photograph the receipt and upload it here to get $10 off.

Bushmills, the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, says it chose to work with Dahmen for several reasons, citing the pro golfer’s impressive golf game, fun-loving attitude, and spirit of resilience in the face of adversity during a battle with testicular cancer. The brand praised Dahmen’s ability to “overcome illness” and “become one of the nation’s most beloved professional golfers” as a major driving force behind the partnership.

With over 400 years of history, Bushmills has faced more than its fair share of setbacks, including fire, famine and and American Prohibition. Yet, the brand took these setbacks in stride and is now one of the most iconic Irish whiskey brands. In 2020, Bushmills whiskey was the third most popular Irish whiskey in the world, according to the Irish Post.

Golf enthusiasts who want to enjoy Joel’s Juicy Lie at home can check out the recipe below — bucket hat garnish not included.

Bushmills Recipe For Joel’s Juicy Lie

Ingredients

1.5 oz Bushmills 10 Year

grapefruit soda

.5 – 1 oz pineapple juice

Garnish: lime wheel

Instructions

Pour Bushmills 10 Year, grapefruit soda, and a squeeze of lime into a highball glass filled with ice.

Give it a light stir — do not shake.

Pour pineapple juice into the bar spoon and float on top of the cocktail.

Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.

