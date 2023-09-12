Oldest Distillery Debuts World Wood Series For Retail

Bushmills Irish Whiskey debuted two Irish single malts featured in the brand’s World Wood Series geared exclusively for travel retail, according to the Irish News on Wednesday.

The Irish Whiskeys are the first two expressions within the series and include a 15-year-old and 21-year-old single malt that will be available exclusively at duty-free shops and the Dublin Airport in Ireland. Master Blender Alex Thomas led the development of the series, and the brand searched the globe for just the right casks to use.

“We search the four corners of the world to find exactly the right cask to bring back to our corner of Northern Ireland — Jerez in Spain, Kentucky in USA and Marsala in Sicily,” Thomas commented according to the Irish News.

The brand aged the 15-year-old single malt in a combination of 15-year-old ex-bourbon first- and second-fill American oak casks. The first-fill barrels add a bourbon-inspired essence to the Irish whiskey, according to the brand. The second-fill barrels emphasize Bushmills distinctive character and the American oak flavors.

As for the 21-year-old, the whiskey is aged in a mixture of bourbon barrels and Oloroso sherry butts for a minimum span of 18 years before being finished in first-fill Sicilian Marsala wine casks for three years.

According to the brand, the casks for this expression were seasoned with wine from the Marsala Fine Ambra Semisecco DOC and toasted to emphasize the fruity character of Bushmills. Marsala Wine is a fortified Sicilian wine that has nutty characteristics and is often used within the culinary world to create rich and savory sauces, according to Wine Folly. The wine is similar to sherry and has apricot and tobacco aromas.

Both whiskeys have a percentage of 46% ABV. The 15-year-old expression is priced at $90 and the 21-year-old has a suggested retail price of $265.

Bushmills is the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery and was recently tapped as the official whiskey of the PGA TOUR in April. The brand chose Joel Dahmen, a pro golfer, to be the brand’s official “whiskey caddie,” in August.

