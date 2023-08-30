Conor McGregor Pokes Fun at Royals in Proper No. Twelve Ad

You’ve got to hand it to Conor McGregor. Despite the polarizing nature of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, the man is not afraid of punching up, so to speak. In his latest Proper No. Twelve Commercial, the MMA Fighter teased the English Monarchy for its taste in exorbitantly priced whiskey, the Irish Mirror reported Wednesday.

The term “punching up” refers to the use of comedy and satire to point something out about people in positions of power to keep them in check, according to USA Today.

In the commercial for Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple — a green-apple flavored whiskey — the Proper No. Twelve frontman did just that.

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1696628259121963272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1696628259121963272%7Ctwgr%5E6aaf9558d0778ecba9d6024f8f1175837a2944d8%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-20765074932390079801.ampproject.net%2F2308112021001%2Fframe.html

Seated at a barstool, holding an ornate-looking whiskey bottle, Conor McGregor claimed that he held “a regal apple whiskey that was originally made for the King and Queen of England” and concluded with a rather droll “Ooh la la.”

After chucking the whiskey bottle aside, he busted out a bottle of Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple and claimed it was for “the true royals, who held court on barstools of every pub in the world.”

When the ad was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, individuals in the comments section seemed to agree that the ad resonated.

“I will say one thing Conor, you do a hell of an advertisement, reminds me of your early UFC pressers, and I am looking forward to seeing what type of actor you are,” an user commented.

Others expressed support for the commercial by posting Gandhi gifs and calling the ad “great.”

It’s no secret that the Monarchy, especially King Charles, has a love affair with expensive scotches.

The royal, who publicly touts his adoration for Laphroaig, was spotted in early August at the Highland Games in Scotland, serving as chieftan at the sporting event.

Yet there is a growing disconnect between the life of the royals and regular individuals in the U.K.

Due to inflation, the country is facing a major cost of living crisis.

CNBC wrote in April that food and beverage had risen rose by 19.2% in 12 months, experiencing the steepest incline in over 45 years. The staggering inflation has led to multiple strikes over unfair wages, simply because regular individuals can’t keep up.

Multiple bars and restaurants closed in light of the country’s recent financial situation.

As for McGregor, the fighter is currently training in Cannes in preparation for his battle with Michael Chandler.

The Daily Mail speculated that a “cryptic tweet” from McGregor on Sunday indicated a fight with Chandler may very well be in the near future.

