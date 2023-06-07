Conor McGregor Fans Concerned About His Drinking

A video of Conor McGregor swigging whiskey and Guinness has his fanbase concerned about his drinking, per an article released in the Irish Sun on Wednesday. The fighter is slated to go toe-to-toe in the ring with American Lightweight fighter Michael Chandler later in the year, and some fans expressed concern McGregor has been prioritizing drinking over a strict training regimen.

“He’s just drinking, not training anymore” one user wrote online after seeing a video of McGregor drinking and partying, via ESPN MMA’s Twitter account.

Others leaped to McGregor’s defense.

“Conor is a fun person to be around, people should stop confusing showmanship for a true personality,” one Twitter user wrote.

Conor’s fanbase and other fighters have commented on his drinking before. In an April episode of the Weighing In podcast, Russian MMA Fighter Islam Makhachev had his own thoughts during a discussion about the Irishman’s upcoming fight with Chandler:

“I don’t think Conor wants to fight with [Chandler] because he’s drinking too much, smoking all day and he just can’t,” Makhachev said, according to The U.S. Sun.

McGregor has his own Irish Whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, and the MMA Fighter launched an apple-flavored variant of the expression in February. The brand was founded in 2018 and experienced a meteoric rise in the U.S. market that positioned it to become the second-most-popular Irish whiskey brand in the U.S. over the next five years.

Proper No. Twelve has had more than its fair share of controversy during its path to success. McGregor is being sued by a former teammate who claimed the whiskey was his idea.

During the latest video, the Irishman was described as “the life of the party,” as he drank and motivated other fighters.

The exact dates for the fight between McGregor and Chandler remain unknown, though it is expected to take place at some point in 2023, according to CBS Sports.

