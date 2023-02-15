Jameson Wants to Get You Out of Work This St. Patrick's Day

The good news: St. Patrick’s Day this year falls on a Friday, so many celebrators won’t have much in the way of responsibilities to wake up to the following morning. The bad news: You still have to work on Friday. More good news: Jameson, the world’s most popular Irish whiskey brand, and actor/producer Regina Hall have developed a plan to get you out of work.

The actual plan to get you out of the office isn’t so clever or interesting: Jameson wants you to use a paid-time-off day (or an SPTO: St. Patrick’s Day Time Off) to celebrate. The plan doesn’t end there, though. As Jameson points out, many workers — 61%, according to this survey — feel guilty about using PTO days.

To get around this guilt you might feel, Jameson wants you to simultaneously be in the office and out of it. The version of you that’s working that day, however, will be a life-sized cardboard cutout.

“We’ve all been there before – your boss forgot you took an SPTO and swings by to meet one-on-one. Or your finance department didn’t get your SPTO memo and requests your latest expense report while you’re out of the office,” Johan Radojewski, Jameson Irish Whiskey’s vice president of marketing, said in a news release. “That’s why in the true spirit of Jameson we are introducing the Jameson Desk Decoy: a comical, life-size version of yourself for the office, so the real you can take that planned SPTO and go celebrate St. Patrick’s Day – with a Jameson, Ginger & Lime – guilt free!”

To get your very own Jameson Desk Decoy, simply head to JamesonSPTO.com, upload your headshot, customize your Desk Decoy’s outfit and height (you can make it 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-11), and Jameson will handle the rest. Jameson Desk Decoys are priced at $17.80 — a nod to the year Jameson was founded — plus tax with free shipping in the continental U.S. Orders are open in limited quantities until March 10.

Hall starred in a video spot with Jameson to show off her very own Jameson Desk Decoy in action.

“I can totally understand the feeling of wanting to take a day off yet not wanting to feel bad about it, but with St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday this year, it’s the perfect day to plan ahead and take one of those hard-earned PTO days!” Hall said in the news release. “So don’t save those days for lesser holidays when this year you can take an SPTO, set up your Jameson Desk Decoy, and go celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with friends.”

