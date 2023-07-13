Jameson Becomes Official Partner Of English Football League

Jameson Irish Whiskey has been announced as an official partner with the English Football League, according to a news release from the EFL that was published Tuesday. The Pernod Ricard-owned brand has inked a four-season deal that will see it be featured heavily across the English Football League’s three divisions until the end of 2027.

This foray into professional English football is a first for the monolithic Irish whiskey brand and follows in the footsteps of Jameson partnering with the U.K.’s Powerleague. Powerleague is one of the leading companies within the grassroots football arena and owns 41 football centers in Europe.

The partnership entails Jameson being heavily featured across all 72 Member Clubs during the Sky Bet Championship, League One, League Two and the Wembley finals. The brand will also have a heavy digital presence on the EFL’s website and across its socials.

“We’re pleased to welcome a global brand with the history and prestige of Jameson as an Official Partner, highlighting an ever-growing interest in the EFL and our competitions,” EFL Chief Commercial Officer Ben Wright in the news release. “As we get ready to kick off another exciting EFL season in less than a month’s time, Jameson’s investment into the 72 Clubs demonstrates the brand’s commitment to supporting football across England and Wales. It was clear early on in our discussions with Jameson that there was a shared passion for the game, and we look forward to developing the partnership over the four-year period.”

Jameson is slated to ensure drinking is marketed responsibly throughout the tenure of its campaign. Leanne Banks, marketing director at Pernod Ricard in the UK, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying:

“Football brings people together in so many ways and building on Jameson’s existing partnerships with the grassroots community, we’re excited to be supporting the EFL and its Member Clubs over the next four years.”

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!