Jameson Irish Whiskey Launches St. Patrick's Day Campaign

Jameson Irish Whiskey is launching a multimillion-dollar “Widen the Circle” campaign for St. Patrick’s Day to “generate mass awareness around the brand,” according to parent company Pernod Ricard.

For the campaign, which launched Feb. 23 and is set to last six weeks, Jameson will “be significantly investing in On- and Off-Trade activity, experiential and PR, supported by TV, Cinema, BVOD and social media, following the launch of the brand’s latest global campaign,” per Pernod Ricard.

The campaign features Irish actor, writer and comedian Aisling Bea, the creator and star of “This Way Up” and Netflix’s “Living With Yourself.”

Jameson expects a 30-second ad featuring Bea, viewable at the top of this story, to dominate the March period and beyond, reaching more than 71% of UK ABC1 25-44 year olds.

Jameson also will offer consumers the chance to claim one of 20,000 Jameson, Ginger Ale & Lime or Jameson Orange & Lemonade serves on the house.

Furthermore, the brand will partner with the famed London Eye to create a “Jameson Pub Pod takeover,” allowing up to 12 guests to enjoy two free Jameson serves during their ride. The Eye partnership began Feb. 25. Learn more about it here.

The brand also will host a “Jameson Open House Party” at The Bike Shed in London’s Hackney from March 11-19 to “surprise and delight consumers with spontaneous fun and invite them to widen the circle.” The party will feature bands and DJs in the living room, kitchen comedy sessions, a foosball club in the games room and Jameson Black Barrel Old Fashioned masterclasses. Tickets cost £15 ($20) and include two drinks and a masterclass.

Another part of the rollout is in-store materials, including branded shippers and aisle fins in grocery, as well as sales driver kits including counter mats, shelf-edge barkers and strut cards.

“The world celebrates Irishness each St. Patrick’s Day and, as the icon of Irish Whiskey, it’s an occasion that consumers and our customers expect to see and hear from Jameson,” said Leanne Banks, marketing director at Pernod Ricard UK. “The brand has a rich heritage of bringing people together for shared moments of true connection and its smooth taste has always invited more people into our circle. We want to encourage consumers to spark conversation over a glass of Jameson and ‘Widen the Circle’ is our inclusive invitation to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with friends old and new.”

