Man Makes Bomb Jokes On Plane, Blames it on Drinking Jameson

Two men were kicked off a flight to Bali for swearing and making bomb jokes, leaving 100 passengers grounded on the tarmac for three hours. When interviewed by news reporters and asked about their behavior, one man’s response cited the fact that he drank a bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey, according to an article in the Daily Mail that ran Wednesday.

“I drunk a bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey, that would do it,” one of them said.

A fully booked Air Asia flight was about to take off Tuesday from Perth, Australia, when two men, 28 and 29, drunkenly boarded the plane and caused such a ruckus they had to be escorted off by security guards, per the Daily Mail.

Passengers filmed the episode on their smartphones as a guard confronted one of the men.

“Don’t start, otherwise I will cuff you,” one of the guards warned.

Eventually, the two drunken men were escorted from their seats off the plane to the surrounding sounds of applause from passengers.

Passengers stated it was apparent both men were intoxicated before they even boarded the plane.

“They were so obviously inebriated before even walking into the tunnel,” Anna Gunzburg, a passenger on the flight, said per the Daily Mail. “They were swigging from the bottle. It was a joke.”

Another passenger, Connor O’Kill, stated that the men were making surrounding passengers uncomfortable with off-color jokes.

“Then they started just swearing and saying stuff and talking about bombs on the plane,” O’Kill said.

Both men weren’t embarrassed or apologetic about their actions when confronted by reporters.

“I wasn’t being rude to anyone, I was just a bit drunk,” one of them claimed.

The other went on to say if they let him stay on the plane, he would have “fallen asleep,” and “everyone would be in Bali.”

Both men were fined $500 for their behavior.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!