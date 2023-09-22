Jameson Kicks Off Limited Run Of '90s Soccer-Inspired Shirts

On Thursday, The Drinks Business reported that Irish whiskey brand Jameson has joined forces with Percival Menswear in the launch of a limited-release collection of 1990s-inspired soccer shirts.

The shirts sell for a suggested retail price of £59 ($72) and come in green, pink and black. The name of the Pernod Ricard-owned brand is displayed in its full glory on the front, along with badges from Jameson and Percival. Just 20 shirts are available in each color, making this an extremely limited release.

According to the brand Percival, the launch was meant to “celebrate[s] a day in the life of your average British match-goer.”

Both brands decided to join forces after sponsoring a soccer — or football, as the British call it — tournament.

According to Percival, the shirts were designed in the studio before being constructed by technical kit-making masters. The shirts were eventually sent to London for the final touches.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

The Tasting Table cites Jameson as the world’s best-selling Irish whiskey, with a total of 8 million cases sold worldwide in 2019.

In an ironic twist, the Irish brand was founded by a Scotsman, John Jameson, in 1780. Jameson is credited with perfecting the softer style of Irish whiskey.

The storied brand endured two world wars, American Prohibition and the Irish Civil War. For this reason, the phrase “Sine Metu” is emblazoned on the label. The Gaelic phrase means “Without Fear.”

Jameson is no stranger to the football scene as far as partnerships are concerned. In July, the brand was announced as the Official Partner of the English Football League.

“Football brings people together in so many ways,” Pernod Ricard Marketing Director Leanne Banks said in reference to the EFL partnership.

On September 13, the brand showed an affinity for American Football by tapping former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to bring a professional football game to Dublin, Ireland.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!