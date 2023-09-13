Jameson, Ryan Fitzpatrick Call on NFL to Play Game in Dublin

American sports leagues have become increasingly global over the years, in terms of the number of international players in many leagues and the number of games played overseas.

This year, the NFL is hosting five games in Europe: three in London, England, and two in Frankfurt, Germany.

Feeling Ireland is being left out, Jameson Irish Whiskey has tapped former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for a campaign to bring a pro football game to Dublin — the city in which Jameson was founded.

“In my 17 year pro football career I saw firsthand how the game is growing internationally,” Fitzpatrick said. “Frankfurt, Mexico City and London are great cities that have hosted games, but Jameson and I gave a bigger idea. The Jameson Touchdown in Dublin is our unofficial call for a pro regular season game to be played in Dublin.”

Football and whiskey fans alike can show their support by “joining the huddle” at JamesonSports.com.

If the campaign is a success, and a a regular-season professional football game is announced in Dublin by Sept. 13, 2024, Jameson will pay for the flights of 100 fans 21 and older who joined the huddle to go to Dublin for the contest.

In the meantime, fans who join the huddle will have the chance to win limited-edition football collectables, including a fanny pack, foam finger and limited edition Jameson Touchdown in Dublin football flag.

“Football, friends and a Jameson cocktail in hand – I can’t think of a better way to spend an afternoon or evening,”Pernod Ricard North America Vice President Marketing Johan Radojewski said. “At Jameson, we’re passionate about bringing people together and as we watch the rising enthusiasm for American football abroad, we believe that the city Jameson was founded in, Dublin, Ireland would be the perfect city to host a regular season game.”

To support its campaign, Jameson hosted a survey of 1,017 football fans aged 21 and older. Of those surveyed, 85% said they are interested in seeing more international cities host professional American football games, 79% expressed interest in traveling to an international city to watch a professional American football game, and 86% said they would be excited to hear that a pro American football game had been scheduled in Dublin.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!