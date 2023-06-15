Jameson Whiskey Taps Dickeys For Limited-Edition Collection

Irish whiskey brand Jameson is teaming up with Dickies for the launch of “Crafted Together,” a collaboration between the brands meant to celebrate the modern craftsperson. A limited-edition bottle and clothing made by Dickies with branding from the Irish whiskey distiller will be available for purchase on June 14, the brands announced in a news release.

The collection “raises a toast to the modern craftspeople of today,” according to the news release.

The collection is set to sell in 26 global markets, including the U.K., U.S., Canada and Asia. Items will be priced to sell within the range of $20-$80.

“Jameson Irish Whiskey was founded in 1780 when workwear was the uniform of the working community, often seen in the local pub after a hard day’s work,” Brendan Buckley, global marketing director for Jameson, said in the news release.

The Dickies workwear brand has launched a capsule collection that includes pieces with a bespoke graphic that celebrates the original Jameson “Barrelman” symbol that has been associated with the brand since the 1700s.

“Craft and kinship underpin both brands and we are delighted to bring that shared ethos to life through the Jameson and Dickies ‘Crafted Together’ Collection,” Buckley concluded.

As part of the launch, pop-up shops will open in New York and London for consumers 21 and older.

The shops offer fans of the collection an opportunity to shop it first in an immersive experience providing guests the opportunity to sip Jameson cocktails and observe the works of local artists.

Events at the New York storefront at 9th and West 8th Street opened to the public Wednesday and will remain running through Friday. The event at the London storefront at the Dickies Carnaby Street location will take place on the same dates.

For those interested in shopping the collection but are unable to make it out to the events, items can be purchased online at ShopJamesonUS.com.

