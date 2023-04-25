Joe Biden Gifted Rare Irish Whiskey | Whiskey Raiders

A group of extremely notable politicians gathered in Belfast, Ireland, earlier this month for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

To celebrate, Irish whiskey brand Kirker Greer created six bottles of a 25-year-old blended whiskey named “The Spirit of Agreement” and gifted it to six influential politicians who were visiting Belfast: U.S. President Joe Biden, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

“This is a monumental occasion in Northern Ireland and it made sense as a Belfast-based blending company to celebrate this 25th anniversary with our own unique release of a 25-year-old blended malt Irish whiskey,” Kirker Irish whiskey curator Richard Ryan said, according to the Irish News.

The bottles were housed in presentation boxes, which were presented by Kirker at Hasting Hotels.

The Spirit of Agreement is a special edition of Kirker Greer Shamrock Irish whiskey, which is a blend comprising whiskey stocks from each of Ireland’s four provinces.

For The Spirit of Agreement, the four malt whiskeys making up the blend were aged 25 years in bourbon, Port, oloroso and marsala casks before being blended in Belfast.

“We’re proud that our whiskey emulates the principles of the Good Friday Agreement – each expression has its own history but together they harmonise to create something even more wonderful,” Ryan said.

Kirker Greer first released Shamrock in March 2022.

The Good Friday Agreement, aka Belfast Agreement, was signed on April 10, 1998, to end most of the violence of the Troubles, a conflict in Northern Ireland that lasted about 30 years.

