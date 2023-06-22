Midleton Very Rare Irish Whiskey Set on Sale for $120,000

A rare collection of 41 bottles of Irish whiskey dating back to 1984 is available from online retailer The Single Malt Shop, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny.

A full collection of Irish Distillers’ Midleton Very Rare is on sale for €110,000 ($120,517), according to the Irish Times.

Midleton Very Rare Irish whiskey has been an annual release since it was first created by master distiller Barry Crockett and released in 1984.

Each year’s release is a different blend created by Midleton’s master distiller.

The Single Malt Shop purchased the complete set from a collector and is now selling it. The sale will occur online at 9 a.m. Irish Standard Time (4 a.m. EST) July 3.

“It is the most prized collection in Irish whiskey, in demand by collectors not only in Ireland but around the world,” Single Malt Shop managing director Ed Forrest said, according to the Irish Times. “It will be interesting to see if the collection sells and how quickly. The €110,000 price tag gives an average bottle price of €2,750 ($3,013).”

According to Forrest, vintage Midleton Very Rare releases such as the 1998 edition can sell for as much as €30,000 ($32,866).

“It is not often that the full range of Midleton Very Rare comes to market. To own the full collection of every release is very special in itself,” Forrest said. “This particular collection is special as the fill levels of each bottle are as good as you can find, and all the certificates, which come with every bottling, are there, so it is as complete a collection as you can find.”

