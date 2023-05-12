 Pernod Ricard Pulls Booze Including Jameson From Russia
Ireland

‘We Have Utterly Condemned the Invasion of Ukraine’: Pernod Ricard Halts Distribution to Russia Following Backlash Over Jameson Exports

David MorrowMay 12th, 2023, 1:15 pm
Pernod Ricard

A selection of Jameson Triple Triple Irish Whiskey bottles on display Feb. 17 in a Duty Free shop at Dublin Airport, in Dublin, Ireland. Pernod Ricard is halting the exports of its products, including Jameson, to Russia. (Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via AP)

On Friday, spirits giant Pernod Ricard announced that it will no longer export any of its international products to Russia. This freeze of exports includes Jameson, the world’s most popular Irish whiskey.

Pernod Ricard faced backlash in April over its decision to continue exporting Jameson to Russia despite the nation’s attack on Ukraine.

Aside from Jameson, Pernod Ricard will cease the distribution of the rest of its portfolio to Russia. The company said the process of halting distribution is expected to take “some months” to complete.

“Since the outbreak of the war, we have utterly condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” Irish Distillers and Pernod Ricard said in a statement. “We have stood and stand firmly with the people of Ukraine, providing assistance to our local team members, including direct financial assistance, psychological support, accommodation for some employees and their families in neighbouring countries and employment outside Ukraine for those who required it.”

Pernod Ricard owns numerous popular brands, including Absolut, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Havana Club, Chivas, Malibu, The Glenlivet, Aberlour, Del Maguey, Olmeca Altos, Jefferson’s Bourbon, Rabbit Hole, Redbreast, TX Whiskey and Kahlua.

Pernod Ricard was one of the first booze companies to halt exports to Russia after the country invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

