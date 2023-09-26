Snoop Dogg Hangs With Conor McGregor's Mom at Fighter's Pub

Snoop Dogg had a great time visiting Conor McGregor’s pub before his concert on Monday, The Drinks Business reported. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper ordered a steak and fries after receiving a warm welcome from fans at the pub.

Upon entering McGregor’s Black Forge Inn, Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” played as Snoop maneuvered over to his seat amid a throng of singing fans.

As pointed out by The Drinks Business, the rapper appears to have passed on McGregor’s Irish whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, in favor of a bottle of wine — fitting, considering his partnership with the 19 Crimes Label.

The rapper took multiple photos posing with McGregor’s title belt, which the MMA fighter later posted on his Instagram account, despite not being present at the time.

Things took an interesting turn on social media when a photo was spotted of Snoop posing with McGregor’s mother, Margaret McGregor.

Fans seemed to approve in the comments section, according to Essentially Sports.

“Did they smoke a blunt together?” one user quipped.

Others teased the MMA fighter.

“Didn’t Snoop criticize you during the Mayweather fight, telling you not to bring a butter knife to a gang fight?”

One user even expressed appreciation for McGregor’s mother:

“Ya Mums fit.”

Snoop Dogg’s Collaboration With 19 Crimes

19 Crimes is a wine label built upon rebellion and defiance, according to the brand. The label chose to partner with Snoop Dog because the rapper “embodies all these qualities and more.”

The brand is known for 19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Cali Rosé and 19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Cali Red Blend.

In January 2022, Snoop Dogg collaborted with Martha Stewart on a 19 Crimes Chardonnay. Stewart emphasized the importance of creating a Chardonnay that deviated away from the oaky, buttery style and tilted more towards a French expression.

Regardless, Snoop’s choice to visit McGregor’s joint seems like a fitting one considering both celebrities’ affinity for the drinks trade. After photos of the rapper’s outing took off on social, one Instagram user’s comment summed the night up perfectly:

“Legends meet.”

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!