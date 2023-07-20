Teeling Unveils 15-Year Whiskey With Japanese Influence

The latest expression from Irish whiskey producer Teeling has an Asian twist.

Teeling this week announced Explorers Series 15-Year-Old Japanese Edition, a 15-year-old Irish whiskey aged in ex-Bourbon barrels for 11 years and finished for four years in ex-Mugi Shochu Japanese Spirit casks.

“With our new Explorers Series 15 Year Old Japanese Edition, we have pushed the boundaries of Irish Whiskey by incorporating elements of Japanese craft spirits,” Jack Teeling, founder and managing director of Teeling Whiskey, said, according to Spirited Drinks. “Through a friend living in Japan we could source these casks directly and have been waiting patiently for over four years before we felt it was the right time to bottle up this one of a kind whiskey. We believe this unique collaboration has resulted in a whiskey that truly represents the spirit of exploration, innovation, and craftsmanship that Teeling Whiskey stands for.”

Distilled from a mashbill of corn and malted barley, the whiskey is bottled at 92 proof.

Teeling Explorers Series 15-Year-Old Japanese Edition is the first bottling in Teeling’s Explorers Series that the distillery is making available beyond travel retail locations. It will launch in Ireland at a suggested retail price of €110 ($122) per 700-milliliter bottle and then enter select international markets over the next few months.

Teeling Explorers Series 15-Year-Old Japanese Edition Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Candied apples, lychee and jasmine tea, alongside a coating of mellow vanilla sweetness, fruit pastries and spice.

Taste: Burst of lychee and passion fruit with poached pears, gingerbread cookies and golden syrup.

Finish: Sweet mellow finish with soft wood tannins, dried fruits and refreshing crisp after taste.

What Is Shochu?

Although lesser known internationally than Sake, shochu is actually consumed more than its rice-wine counterpart in Japan. Shochu is c made from “Mugi” Japanese barley, which is fermented using Japan’s traditional Koji process and distilled and then — in some cases including this one — matured in Japanese oak casks.

