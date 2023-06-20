Japanese Whisky Range Hakata Debuts in US | Whiskey Raiders

Well-Aged Japanese Whisky Range Hakata Debuts in the US
On Tuesday, ImpEx Beverages announced that Japanese whisky brand Hakata will be imported to the U.S. for the first time.
The range of sherry-aged single malts will debut in the U.S. with 10-year, 12-year, 16-year and 18-year offerings.
Like all single malt whiskies, Hakata is distilled from 100% barley. Some of the barley in the mash is fermented with Koji — a mold commonly used to break down rice in the fermentation process to create distinctly Japanese products like sake, soy sauce and miso. According to the brand, Koji is known as the source of umami and imparts the Hakata whiskies with a “savory, unmistakable, Umami-enhanced patina.”
Hakata is made at the Hikari distillery, which has been producing spirits on the island of Kyushu since 1912.
Details and Tasting Notes for the Hakata Whisky Lineup, Via the Brand
Hakata 10-Year-Old Whisky
Suggested Retail Price: $80
Nose: Oaky and earthy with notes of lemon meringue and strawberry preserves
Taste: Ripe with rich sherry, walnuts and sweet raspberries
Finish: Vanilla, oak, sherry, raisin and orange peel.
Hakata 12-Year-Old Whisky
Suggested Retail Price: $100
Nose: Champagne, dried plums, and sweet dates
Taste: Stewed fruit, caramelized orchard fruit and apple cider with Sherry
Finish: Sweet but slightly citrus
Hakata 16-Year-Old Whisky
Suggested Retail Price: $150
Nose: Caramelized coconut, white peach, powdered sugar and a touch of char with a profound scent of oak
Taste: A hint of creamy, creme brûlée, unripe pear, roasted almonds, and white raisins
Hakata 18-Year-Old Whisky
Suggested Retail Price: $190
Nose: Cola, dark cherry, roses, and the profound influence of sherry
Taste: Smooth waves of savory umami, graham cracker, dates and a tart cherry
Finish: Oak complemented by notes of fresh berries and smooth vanilla
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.