Japanese Whisky Range Hakata Debuts in US | Whiskey Raiders

On Tuesday, ImpEx Beverages announced that Japanese whisky brand Hakata will be imported to the U.S. for the first time.

The range of sherry-aged single malts will debut in the U.S. with 10-year, 12-year, 16-year and 18-year offerings.

Like all single malt whiskies, Hakata is distilled from 100% barley. Some of the barley in the mash is fermented with Koji — a mold commonly used to break down rice in the fermentation process to create distinctly Japanese products like sake, soy sauce and miso. According to the brand, Koji is known as the source of umami and imparts the Hakata whiskies with a “savory, unmistakable, Umami-enhanced patina.”

Hakata is made at the Hikari distillery, which has been producing spirits on the island of Kyushu since 1912.

Details and Tasting Notes for the Hakata Whisky Lineup, Via the Brand

Hakata 10-Year-Old Whisky

Suggested Retail Price: $80

Nose: Oaky and earthy with notes of lemon meringue and strawberry preserves

Taste: Ripe with rich sherry, walnuts and sweet raspberries

Finish: Vanilla, oak, sherry, raisin and orange peel.

Hakata 12-Year-Old Whisky

Suggested Retail Price: $100

Nose: Champagne, dried plums, and sweet dates

Taste: Stewed fruit, caramelized orchard fruit and apple cider with Sherry

Finish: Sweet but slightly citrus

Hakata 16-Year-Old Whisky

Suggested Retail Price: $150

Nose: Caramelized coconut, white peach, powdered sugar and a touch of char with a profound scent of oak

Taste: A hint of creamy, creme brûlée, unripe pear, roasted almonds, and white raisins

Hakata 18-Year-Old Whisky

Suggested Retail Price: $190

Nose: Cola, dark cherry, roses, and the profound influence of sherry

Taste: Smooth waves of savory umami, graham cracker, dates and a tart cherry

Finish: Oak complemented by notes of fresh berries and smooth vanilla

