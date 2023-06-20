 Japanese Whisky Range Hakata Debuts in US | Whiskey Raiders
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Japanese

Well-Aged Japanese Whisky Range Hakata Debuts in the US

David MorrowJun 20th, 2023, 2:19 pm
Hakata

The Hakata lineup of Japanese whiskies are heading to the U.S. (Photo: ImpEx Beverages)

On Tuesday, ImpEx Beverages announced that Japanese whisky brand Hakata will be imported to the U.S. for the first time.

The range of sherry-aged single malts will debut in the U.S. with 10-year, 12-year, 16-year and 18-year offerings.

Like all single malt whiskies, Hakata is distilled from 100% barley. Some of the barley in the mash is fermented with Koji — a mold commonly used to break down rice in the fermentation process to create distinctly Japanese products like sake, soy sauce and miso. According to the brand, Koji is known as the source of umami and imparts the Hakata whiskies with a “savory, unmistakable, Umami-enhanced patina.”

Hakata is made at the Hikari distillery, which has been producing spirits on the island of Kyushu since 1912.

Details and Tasting Notes for the Hakata Whisky Lineup, Via the Brand

Hakata 10-Year-Old Whisky

Suggested Retail Price: $80

Nose: Oaky and earthy with notes of lemon meringue and strawberry preserves

Taste: Ripe with rich sherry, walnuts and sweet raspberries

Finish: Vanilla, oak, sherry, raisin and orange peel.

Hakata 12-Year-Old Whisky

Suggested Retail Price: $100

Nose: Champagne, dried plums, and sweet dates

Taste: Stewed fruit, caramelized orchard fruit and apple cider with Sherry

Finish: Sweet but slightly citrus

Hakata 16-Year-Old Whisky

Suggested Retail Price: $150

Nose: Caramelized coconut, white peach, powdered sugar and a touch of char with a profound scent of oak

Taste: A hint of creamy, creme brûlée, unripe pear, roasted almonds, and white raisins

Hakata 18-Year-Old Whisky

Suggested Retail Price: $190

Nose: Cola, dark cherry, roses, and the profound influence of sherry

Taste: Smooth waves of savory umami, graham cracker, dates and a tart cherry

Finish: Oak complemented by notes of fresh berries and smooth vanilla

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: