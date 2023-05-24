Keanu Reeves Stars in Suntory Whisky Campaign

Keanu Reeves, whisky producer The House of Suntory and filmmaker Sofia Coppola have joined forces and embarked on a new campaign celebrating the Japanese distillery’s 100th anniversary this year.

“I’m a huge fan of Suntory Whisky, so it’s very special to collaborate in honor of this milestone anniversary. My admiration for the whisky goes beyond tasting the whisky. It is the elevated Japanese craftsmanship and attention to every detail that makes Suntory Whisky so special,” the “John Wick” actor said in a news release.

Reeves’ relationship with The House of Suntory is a multi-decade-spanning one. The actor appeared in a Suntory Reserve commercial in 1992 and has confessed he is a spirits enthusiast who is very partial to both the brand and Japan’s craft cocktail scene.

Coppola, best known for her film “Lost in Translation,” created the short film “Suntory Anniversary Tribute,” which stars Reeves.

The actor is scheduled to appear in a series of documentary shorts dubbed “The Nature and Spirit of Japan,” which are scheduled to release later this summer. The projects will explore Japanese whisky culture inspired by the harmony with nature (Wa), elevated by Japanese craftsmanship (Monozukuri) and the enjoyment of an authentic Japanese cultural experience (Omotenashi). They are directed by Roman Coppola, Sofia Coppola’s brother.

To honor the centennial, The House of Suntory has launched a series of limited-edition whiskies including the Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara Oak and the Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt. The distillery will unveil 12-year expressions as well.

Yamazaki Distillery was established in 1923 and was Japan’s first malt whisky distillery. The distillery was founded by Shinjiro Torii, and Torii was inspired by the traditions of scotch whisky, according to an article in The Spirits Business.

“Hakushu and Yamazaki whiskies are gifts from our past handed down by generations,” fifth-generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo said. “It is fitting to release limited editions as part of this incredible milestone, as they represent our relentless pursuit of quality and symbolize our promise to carry our philosophy on for the next one hundred years and beyond.”

