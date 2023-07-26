Nikka Whisky Increases US Allocation | Whiskey Raiders

Good news is on the horizon for Nikka Whisky fans. In an effort to prepare for the distillery’s 90th anniversary in 2024, Nikka Whisky has announced a plan to increase its U.S. allocation in order to meet the voracious demand of the American market for the Japanese whisky producer’s offerings. The company’s initiative was announced on Thursday in a news release.

Nikka Whisky is imported by Hotaling and Co, a company based out of San Francisco, California. The brand, known for expressions like the Yoichi Single Malt, which we have reviewed here, has made efforts to increase production of its core portfolio while introducing age-statement and limited edition whiskies.

“In advance of Nikka’s 90th anniversary next year, we are delighted to focus additional efforts and allocation in the U.S., one of our largest export countries and an increasingly important whisk(e)y market,” said Emiko Kaji, Nikka Whisky global marketing and sales general manager. “Our team has been methodically working towards increased production for over a decade and we believe the expansion in the U.S. inventory will not only help satiate the demand of existing whisky fans in America, but also expose new consumers to our brand and category.”

Nikka was founded in 1934 by Masataka Taketsuru, and its whiskies are produced at two different distilleries: Yoichi and Miyagiko. Nikka uses Coffey stills, which impart a distinctive character to its whiskies.

According to Statista, the revenue of the Japanese whisky market amounted to approximately $6.13 billion in 2023. The market is expected to have an annual projected growth of 8.5%.

“Japanese whisky has been one of the most sought-after spirits categories in the world for several years,” Hotaling and Co. CEO and president Dan Leese said. “With its unique history, pedigree and distillery assets, Nikka Whisky has steadily built its production capabilities over the years without losing its focus on quality, and we are excited to share these special expressions with more Americans than ever before.”

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!