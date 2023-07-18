Japanese Whisky Brand Pays Hommage To 'Persona' Game

Japanese whisky producer Wakatsuru Distillery has launched a series of video game-inspired whiskies that pay tribute to the popular “Persona” franchise.

The collection consists of two releases: The Saburomaru X Persona Blended Whisky and the Single Cask Saburomaru P3P, according to Persona Central.

“Persona” is a series of role-playing games. The first game, “Revelations: Persona,” was released in 1996. Over 20 installments of “Persona” have been. “Persona” games depict characters living in Japan who experience the trials of their teenage years.

Master Blender Takahiko Ingaki oversaw the project from the Saburomaru Distillery, located in the Toyama Prefecture. The distillery has been in operation since the 1950s, after a rice shortage eliminated Wakatsuro Shuzo’s sake production.

The Saburomaru X Persona Blended Whisky is described by the brand as “smoky and rich flavored.” The spirit is set to sell for a suggested price of $64.

The Single Cask Saburomaru P3P expression features the video game character Orpheus from “Persona 3 Portable.” The whisky is a Japanese single malt that was aged for three years and has a limited amount of 250 bottles available for sale. The spirit is priced at about $160.

Video Game-Inspired Whiskies: An Emerging Trend

Other whisky brands have experimented with releasing video game-inspired expressions. Ballantine’s announced a partnership with the video game series Borderlands in April 2022. In August, Chivas Brothers collaborated with mega video-game developer Naughty Dog to release Moth and Wolf Whisky for fans of “The Last of Us Part II.”

Also in August, Antheum Studios released a bourbon branded after Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed” franchise.

