Abrams Media Seeks a Head of Partnerships | Whiskey Raiders

Abrams Media, the parent company of Whiskey Raiders, is seeking a Head of Partnerships – Liquor Review Sites to work with Whiskey Raiders, Gin Raiders, Rum Raiders and Tequila Raiders.

To learn more or apply, click here.

About the Position

The Head of Partnerships will be tasked with pursuing unique partnerships/offerings that generate revenue for the properties.

Compensation: $40k-$60k base + commission

Responsibilities:

Focus on partnerships/strategies that will generate incremental revenue for the sites

Forge relationships with distilleries and adjacent brands

Find ways to drive more traffic to our content

Requirements:

Role is for a full-time position. Remote is OK.

1-2 years of sales experience in the digital publishing world

Passion for spirits and a cursory knowledge of the industry

Conversant in the world of Whiskey, Rum, Tequila, and Gin

Great communicator and storyteller

Desire to be intrapreneurial within an organization

Ability to work efficiently and independently to meet goals

About Abrams Media

Abrams Media, based in New York City and founded by Dan Abrams of ABC News, owns the Raiders network of websites, as well as Mediaite and Law & Crime, among others. It also owns the TV network Law&Crime Network.

