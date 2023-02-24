Abrams Media Seeks a Head of Partnerships | Whiskey Raiders

Abrams Media Seeks a Head of Partnerships to Work With Whiskey, Gin, Rum and Tequila Websites
Abrams Media, the parent company of Whiskey Raiders, is seeking a Head of Partnerships – Liquor Review Sites to work with Whiskey Raiders, Gin Raiders, Rum Raiders and Tequila Raiders.
To learn more or apply, click here.
About the Position
The Head of Partnerships will be tasked with pursuing unique partnerships/offerings that generate revenue for the properties.
Compensation: $40k-$60k base + commission
Responsibilities:
- Focus on partnerships/strategies that will generate incremental revenue for the sites
- Forge relationships with distilleries and adjacent brands
- Find ways to drive more traffic to our content
Requirements:
- Role is for a full-time position. Remote is OK.
- 1-2 years of sales experience in the digital publishing world
- Passion for spirits and a cursory knowledge of the industry
- Conversant in the world of Whiskey, Rum, Tequila, and Gin
- Great communicator and storyteller
- Desire to be intrapreneurial within an organization
- Ability to work efficiently and independently to meet goals
About Abrams Media
Abrams Media, based in New York City and founded by Dan Abrams of ABC News, owns the Raiders network of websites, as well as Mediaite and Law & Crime, among others. It also owns the TV network Law&Crime Network.
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.