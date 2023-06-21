Prestigious Competition SFWSC Selects Best Whiskeys of 2023

It’s that time of year again: The San Francisco World Spirits Competition announced the winners of some of its most prestigious categories. With over 1,800 whisky submissions from more than three-dozen countries around the world, the competition was fierce, per Forbes. In early May, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition awarded its Double Gold Medals, and you can find the complete list of winners here.

Approximately a third of the entries for 2023 were in the bourbon category, making it clear that the bourbon trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

More About The San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition was founded in 2000 and is the oldest and largest spirits competition in its class.

Many fledgling brands enter the contest with hopes of earning accolades, gaining exposure and ultimately getting recognized by the distribution community. All spirit entries are tasted blind by a panel of judges who decide whether or not the entrants are worthy of medals. The spirits are awarded either bronze, silver, gold, double gold or platinum metals. Entrants that receive gold medals from all judges on the panel are awarded the prestigious double gold.

At the end of the competition, specific double gold entrants move on to the sweepstake round, where they are considered for “Best In Show” and other awards. This year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition included a consumer show, where whiskey aficionados could taste some of the highest-rated spirits from all around the world.

The final awards ceremony took place June 17, and the following whiskeys took home accolades from the competition.

The Best Whiskeys From The San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023

Best In Show and Best Single Malt Scotch Whisky: Tomatin Highland Single Malt (45.1% ABV)

Best Overall Bourbon: Augusta Distillery Buckner’s 13 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon (61.2% ABV)

Best Straight Bourbon: William Heavenhill 9th Edition Bourbon (54.5% ABV)

Best Small Batch Bourbon Up to 5 Years: Mystic Farm and Distillery, Broken Oak Small Batch Bourbon (50% ABV)

Best Small Batch Bourbon: Colonel E.H. Taylor, Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (50% ABV)

Best Single Barrel Bourbon Up to 10 Years: Whiskey Thief Distilling 12 Riders on the Storm (53.25% ABV)

Best Special Barrel-Finished Bourbon: Doc Swinson’s Exploratory Cask French Toasted Bourbon (55.4% ABV)

Best Rye Whiskey: Lock, Stock & Barrel Vatted Straight Rye Whiskey (50% ABV)

Best American Single Malt Whiskey: Lost Lantern, Gentle Giant Balcones Distilling Texas Single Malt (52.7% ABV)

Best American Blended Whiskey: High Bank Distillery Whiskey War Barrel Select-Double Double Pinot Noir (57.75% ABV)

Best Special Barrel-Finished Whiskey: Rare Character Whiskey, Single Barrel Jaqueira Cask Finished Rye (56.65% ABV)

Best Blended Scotch, No Age Statement: Johnnie Walker Blonde (40% ABV)

Best Blended Scotch Whiskey 16 Years and Older: Dewar’s Double Double 20 Year Old (46% ABV)

Best Distillers Single Malt Scotch, No Age Statement: The Glendronach, Portwood Single Malt Scotch (46% ABV)

Best Distiller’s Single Malt Scotch Up to 12 Years: Glen Scotia 10 Year Old Cask Strength (55.3% ABV)

Best Distiller’s Single Malt Scotch 13 to 19 Years: Craigellachie 17 Year Old Single Cask (46% ABV)

Best Blended Malt Scotch: Dewar’s Double Double 37 (46% ABV)

Best Independent Merchant Single Malt: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask No 4.346 Savory and Sweet (62.9% ABV)

Best Single Grain Whiskey: Loch Lomond Cooper’s Collection (50% ABV)

Best Canadian Whisky: Crown Royal 30 Year Old Canadian Whisky (46% ABV)

Best Irish Whiskey: Keeper’s Heart 10 Year Old Irish Single Malt (43% ABV)

Best Blended Irish Whiskey: Carlinn Bay Oak & Coast Blended Irish Whiskey (46% ABV)

Best Pot Still Irish Whiskey: Redbreast 15 Year Old (46% ABV)

Best Japanese Whiskey: Mars Tsunuki 2022 Single Malt Japanese Whiskey (46% ABV)

Best Other Single Malt Whiskey: Kavalan Solist ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength (54.7% ABV)

Best Other Whiskey: Alfred Giraud, Harmonie Triple Malt (46.1% ABV)

