Teetotaler Blake Lively Faces Backlash for Alcohol Brand

Actress Blake Lively announced the launch of a trio of canned cocktails Wednesday and quickly received flak for releasing an alcohol brand despite the fact that she doesn’t drink.

Lively announced the brand in an Instagram post and pointed to her teetotaling status in the caption: “Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is,” Lively wrote. “Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real time saver. Which is why I really did it.”

The brand, Betty Booze, is an add-on to her line of non-alcoholic drink mixers, Betty Buzz.

“How can you market/create a product you don’t openly consume yourself? 😂 come the f on now..” one Instagram user commented on Lively’s post.

“It’s so lame when celebrities who don’t drink suddenly promote alcohol,” another wrote.

One user wrote that they would have loved this release if it was non-alcoholic, because that would have aligned better with Lively’s audience. “Not that anyone cares about my opinion, but this is a bummer,” the commenter concluded.

Another user voiced their opinion that Lively’s promotion of the product as someone who doesn’t drink is mystifying: “What a confusing way to promote your alcohol, by saying drinking isn’t your thing…”

Several users voiced their belief that the launch is something of a hypocritical money grab.

“So she’s smart enough not to drink alcohol but wants people to spend their $ on alcohol so she can get richer?” wrote one, while another added: “Really tired of the celebs milking alcoholism when they know it’s toxic and dangerous and don’t drink themselves. Money grab from the Celebs.”

Some commenters compared the launch to Jennifer Lopez’s recent release of Delola Spritz. Lopez also doesn’t drink alcohol.

“Another cash grab like JLo,” a user commented.

Some users came to Lively’s defense, with one user writing: “The ridiculousness of these comments. It’s a drink, get over it or go try it, either way keep it classy.”

“Woah people are so sensitive about everything,” another user chimed in. Someone can not drink and still create a drink for those who do. The company started with NA sparkling mixers. People drink those as mock tails and in cocktails, people can choose to drink these or not. Why not build a company where there is something for everyone.

If you don’t like it don’t buy it, if you don’t drink it don’t drink it, don’t like it keep scrolling.The flavors sound delicious and I support everything about this company and Blake running it.”

“Drinking ain’t your thing but when u make a drink for someone else, best bet they’re having a good time (me, I’m someone else),” model Gigi Hadid commented.

The drinks contain 4.5% ABV. The lineup launches with three flavors: Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso (an Asian herb with a basil-like flavor) and Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry.

Lively is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, who is a part owner and advocate for Aviation Gin.

