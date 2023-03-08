Bruno Mars to Headline Bourbon and Beyond 2023

The bourbon and music festival Bourbon and Beyond, which is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, has unveiled its performance lineup for 2023.

The festival, which this year will be held Sept. 14-17, will be headlined by huge names such as Bruno Mars, The Black Keys, The Killers and Brandi Carlile.

Bourbon and Beyond 2023 Full Live Music Lineup

Thursday, Sept. 14

Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings, Train, Midland, Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, The Lone Bellow, Brandy Clark, John Primer, Stephen Wilson Jr., Vivi Rincon, Kelsey Waldon, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Friday, Sept. 15

The Killers, Duran Duran, Hozier, Brittany Howard, Bastille, The Gaslight Anthem, Wayne Newton, Inhaler, Joy Oladokun, Darrell Scott Band, Boy Named Banjo, Goodbye June, The Lil Smokies, Twisted Pine, The Cleverlys

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Black Keys, The Black Crowes, The Avett Brothers, Spoon, First Aid Kit, Old Crow Medicine Show, City And Colour, Paolo Nutini, Luke Grimes, Danielle Ponder, Willie Jones, Drayton Farley, Town Mountain, Della Mae, Sunny War, Lindsay Lou

Sunday, Sept. 17

Bruno Mars, Blondie, Jon Batiste, Ryan Bingham, Babyface, Aloe Blacc, ZZ Ward, Fantastic Negrito, Maggie Rose, Hailey Whitters, Dumpstaphunk, As You Were, Dan Tyminski, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Lindsay Lou

In addition to the music lineup, whiskey experts Fred Minnick and Chris Blandford and chefs Amanda Freitag, Chris Santos, Ed Lee and Chris Blandford will host a bourbon and culinary event.

Last year, the festival, which was co-created by Minnick, expanded to four days for the first time.

To learn more or purchase festival passes, head to BourbonAndBeyond.com. Single-day tickets start at $99.99, while full weekend general admission passes start at $259.99.

Last year’s lineup was headlined by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Jack White and Kings of Leon.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram