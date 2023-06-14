Bud Light No Longer Most Popular US Beer After Boycotts

For decades, Bud Light was America’s most widely sold beer — until a conservative-led boycott ensued after the brand ran a campaign partnering with the transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvany. The boycott caused sales to plummet, and Modelo now reigns supreme as the most-sold beer in America, according to an article in Forbes.

As part of the campaign, Mulvany received a custom beer can with her face on it and snapped a photo for her Instagram page.

Shortly after the Instagram posts went live, multiple Anheuser-Busch facilities received anonymous threats, including a bomb threat at one of the facilities in Los Angeles.

A boycott of Bud Light ensued, and sales continued to drop. Some conservatives have joined a “woke-free” marketplace named Public Sq., that promotes conservative-leaning businesses, per an article in Newsweek.

Over the course of a four-week period that ended June 3, 8.4% of retail beer sales were Modelo, while Bud Light dropped to 7.3%. This concludes a two-month drop in Bud Light sales that have fallen more than 24% below where they were a year ago, per Forbes.

The brand’s choice to partner with Mulvany seemed like an effort to engage with younger audiences who spend their time on TikTok.

Mulvany’s account had an impressive 10.8 million followers, making her a good candidate for the partnership.

Other celebrities are facing heat for supporting Bud Light, including Garth Brooks, as reported by Insider.

The country music singer received backlash for saying he would serve all brands of beer at his new bar, including Bud Light.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” Brooks said, per Insider. “And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this: if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an asshole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Brooks’ comment about other places on lower Broadway in Nashville could have been a veiled reference to Kid Rock’s Steakhouse.

The MAGA icon posted a video of himself using a semi-automatic rifle to shoot bullets at cases of Bud Light. Rock’s video was posted in response to the beer brand’s campaign supporting Mulvany.

