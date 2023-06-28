Cardi B Brings Whipshots to AMC Theatre Venues Across the US

On Wednesday, Whipshots, the vodka-infused whipped cream brand from musical artist Cardi B, announced that it is introducing its products to AMC Theatres locations across the U.S.

Whipshots will arrive at more than 250 AMC locations starting Thursday. Moviegoers aged 21 years and older will be able to order their cocktails with a dollop of Vanilla or the new, limited-edition Lime Whipshots to their cocktails.

“For the last decade, our AMC MacGuffins Bars have delivered delicious and fun movie-themed cocktails that go along with popular titles playing on our screens,” Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, AMC, said in a news release. “We’re excited to enhance that experience even further through the addition of Whipshots to our array of adult beverage options this summer.”

In addition to the introduction of Whipshots products at theaters, the brand’s new “Whip It Beaches” commercial featuring Cardi B will play at select AMC locations before certain films this summer. The ad spot is intended to highlight Whipshots as the drink of the summer and show how it can be used in popular seasonal cocktails.

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic sense of fun and excitement of Whipshots to AMC Theatres, allowing moviegoers all over the country to celebrate summer and blockbuster movies with Whipshots,” said David Dreyer, chief marketing officer of Starco Brands. “Having our ‘Whip It, Beaches’ campaign shown on the big screen is a huge milestone for the brand, and we look forward to offering our product to even more audiences.”

In addition to vanilla, the core Whipshots lineup comprises Mocha and Caramel flavors. Each product contains 10% ABV and does not require refrigeration.

Last winter, Whipshots launched a limited-edition peppermint flavor.

