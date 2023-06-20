Stella Artois, FX's 'The Bear' Host Pop-Up Dining Experience

Chicago-based fans of TV show “The Bear” and foodies alike were given plenty to be excited about on Tuesday. The FX show and Stella Artois have joined forces to launch an immersive fan experience on June 20-21 — just in time for the show’s June 22 premiere on Hulu.

The partnership also yielded five pop–up activations at Chicago bars from June 14-17.

The partnership, presented by Stella Artois, is named “The Bear Second Course.” The two-day event offers fans a variety of different perks, including delicious bites and the opportunity to experience “back-of-house chaos,” according to a news release.

The collaboration is meant to foster genuine connections through meals.

“As the first-of-its-kind partnership for Stella, we wanted to go big, and it’s hard to get bigger than ‘The Bear’s’ popularity right now,” Vice President of Marketing for Stella Artois Marcela Garcia said. “The show’s incredible ability to illustrate the power of connection through food and Stella’s devotion to deepening relationships made over meals made this partnership a natural and exciting choice.”

At the pop-up activations, The Bear dropped playable custom arcade machines as an homage to season 1’s arcade game, and winners were offered a QR code to enter an opportunity to win seats at the dining experience in Chicago.

Both brands are running additional promotional content on Hulu developed by Disney Creative Works featuring Courtney Storer, the show’s Culinary Producer and celebrity chef Roy Choi.

“It’s been clear from the beginning of this partnership that Stella understands why ‘The Bear’ has resonated so deeply in culture, and we’re thrilled we have the chance to unlock experiences that bring our fans closer to the heart of the show,” Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Addressable Solutions at Disney Advertising John Campbell said. “To see this partnership blossom in real life and on screen is incredibly exciting.”

The Windy City has had an exciting couple of months in relation to its food and dining scene. Chicago was tapped to participate in a Basil Hayden MICHELIN Guide pop-up that featured a tasting garden and craft whiskey cocktails in early May.

About FX’s ‘The Bear’

“The Bear” is an American comedy-drama series about a chef, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) who departed the fine-dining world to return to his hometown — Chicago — to run his family’s Italian beef shop after the death of his older brother.

The show premiered in June 22 and is revving up for its second season following the critical acclaim garnered by season 1.

