Kevin Spacey Acquitted of Assault Charges, Drinks Whiskey

Kevin Spacey was seen drinking whiskey Wednesday night at a trendy London bar in celebration of his acquittal from all nine charges against him: seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting four men. Wednesday also was the “House of Cards” star’s 64th birthday, and he appeared to be in a good mood following his acquittal, Page Six reported Wednesday night.

“He spent the evening nursing a whiskey,” a source told Page Six. “They didn’t sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ but everyone seemed in good spirits.”

The actor was spotted sipping his drink with seven friends at the Groucho Club, a members-only spot in Soho, according to Page Six.

Tears rolled down Spacey’s cheeks as the final “not guilty” verdict was read in court, according to the Seattle Times.

The actor testified that his life and career were ruined after he had been “canceled.”

“My world exploded,” Spacey testified. “There was a rush to judgment and before the first question was asked or answered I lost my job, I lost my reputation, I lost everything in a matter of days.”

Three men accused the Academy Award-winning actor of grabbing their genitals and described him as a “slippery, snaky predator,” according to court testimony that was reported in the Seattle Times.

Spacey’s defense lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, accused the men of hopping on the “#MeToo bandwagon” for financially opportunistic reasons.

While drinking whiskey at the bar, the actor “looked very proud,” according to Page Six.

After the trial, Spacey thanked his friends and his manager, Evan Lowenstein, for standing by him during both the accusations and the trial.

He admitted in a video press conference that there was “a lot [for me] to process after what just happened today.” He described himself as “humbled” by the outcome and thanked the staff, security and his legal team for the support.

