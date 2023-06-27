Kris Jenner Drank Vodka Daily to Cope With Raising Children

Kim Kardashian is accustomed to fame and high-profile celebrity status. She’s used to being on camera and having far less privacy than the average person. What she’s still adjusting to, however, is being a mother.

The “The Kardashians” star sat down for an interview with Vogue Italy, which was published Monday. In the profile, she discussed motherhood and the different perspective it’s given her on her own mother, Kris Jenner.

“There’s a lot in a household with four, four different personalities,” Kardashian said. “I feel so lucky and blessed to have help, but no matter how much help you have, your babies want their mommy, you have to be the one to solve every problem and act like you have it all together. I have so much respect for parents and now I can’t believe what my mom went through.”

Jenner separated from Kim Kardashian’s father in 1991, when Kim was around 11 years old.

Kim Kardashian said that since becoming a mom she has had conversations with Jenner about motherhood, and Kim said she’s asked her how she managed to raise six children who all had big personalities. Jenner responded that she had managed to cope thanks in part to a little liquid courage.

“She is just like: ‘Why do you think I had my vodka at 5:00 o’clock every day?'” Kardashian said.

Kardashian was then asked what she does to relax after a long day. Instead of indulging in a beverage, she said she loves to just la in her bed and watch TV.

Jenner raised six children: Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian; and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kim Kardashian has four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — all with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!