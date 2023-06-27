 Kris Jenner Drank Vodka Daily to Cope With Raising Children
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
News

Kim Kardashian Says Kris Jenner Drank Vodka Daily to Cope With Raising 6 Children

David MorrowJun 27th, 2023, 4:11 pm
Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive at Cosmopolitan magazine’s 50th birthday celebration on Oct. 12, 2015, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Kim Kardashian is accustomed to fame and high-profile celebrity status. She’s used to being on camera and having far less privacy than the average person. What she’s still adjusting to, however, is being a mother.

The “The Kardashians” star sat down for an interview with Vogue Italy, which was published Monday. In the profile, she discussed motherhood and the different perspective it’s given her on her own mother, Kris Jenner.

“There’s a lot in a household with four, four different personalities,” Kardashian said. “I feel so lucky and blessed to have help, but no matter how much help you have, your babies want their mommy, you have to be the one to solve every problem and act like you have it all together. I have so much respect for parents and now I can’t believe what my mom went through.”

Jenner separated from Kim Kardashian’s father in 1991, when Kim was around 11 years old.

Kim Kardashian said that since becoming a mom she has had conversations with Jenner about motherhood, and Kim said she’s asked her how she managed to raise six children who all had big personalities. Jenner responded that she had managed to cope thanks in part to a little liquid courage.

“She is just like: ‘Why do you think I had my vodka at 5:00 o’clock every day?'” Kardashian said.

Kardashian was then asked what she does to relax after a long day. Instead of indulging in a beverage, she said she loves to just la in her bed and watch TV.

Jenner raised six children: Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian; and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kim Kardashian has four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — all with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: