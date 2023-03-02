Mike Brey Toasts Notre Dame Farewell With a Shot of Jameson

Longtime Notre Dame basketball head coach Mike Brey may be stepping down from his position leading the Fighting Irish after 23 years, but his penchant for Irish whiskey likely isn’t going anywhere.

Following Notre Dame’s final home game under Brey — an 88-81 victory over No. 25 Pittsburgh on Wednesday — the coach headed to notorious campus bar The Linebacker Lounge — which he said was his first time there. While at the bar, Brey was filmed taking a shot of Jameson:

A shot of Jameson for Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey. As on-brand as ever. pic.twitter.com/wQ99gw87RE — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 2, 2023

“I have never — I’m very proud of this stat — I have never stepped foot in The Linebacker in 23 years,” Brey said Tuesday. “I know you don’t believe that. I’ve never been in it, but I’m going in tomorrow night.”

While revealing his plan to enter the bar for the first time, Brey made it clear he would be there for more than a quick drink.

“Never been there, but I’m going tomorrow,” Brey said. “And we’re closing that sucker. There ain’t no curfew tomorrow.”

After Notre Dame won a March Madness game last season on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, Brey said, “There better be some Irish whiskey on that plane. I’m drinking some of that,” in a postgame interview.

There will be no March Madness appearance for the Fighting Irish this season, as the team has endured a disappointing season, currently sitting at 11-19 overall and 3-16 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Still, the victory over 25th-ranked Pitt was certainly a high note for Brey to go out on at Joyce Stadium.

While Brey is done at Notre Dame, he hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching elsewhere. Certainly, the 2011 Associated Press College Basketball Coach of the Year will receive offers galore.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram