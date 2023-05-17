 VIDEO: Whiskey Raiders Introduces Bottle of the Month Club
VIDEO: Spirits Critic Jay West Introduces the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club

David MorrowMay 17th, 2023, 2:38 pm

On Wednesday, Whiskey Raiders announced the launch of its Bottle of the Month Club.

The club will be spearheaded by Whiskey Raiders Editor-in-Chief and Spirits Critic Jay West, aka t8ke. Each month, West will hand-select a bottle for subscribers of the club to enjoy. Then, he’ll guide them on a virtual live tasting of the whiskey, often joined by exciting special guests.

To learn more about the club, check out West’s introductory video. To learn more and sign up for the club, click here.

